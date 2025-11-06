Open Extended Reactions

Former Roma captain and coach Daniele De Rossi was named to coach relegation-threatened Genoa on Thursday, replacing Patrick Vieira.

While Genoa did not provide details, De Rossi was reportedly given a contract through to the end of the season.

Vieira left last week with the team in last place and winless through nine rounds of Serie A.

Daniele De Rossi coached Roma for nine months last year. Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Interim managers Roberto Murgita and Domenico Criscito then coached Genoa to their first win on Monday over Sassuolo.

Genoa were 18th, one point above Hellas Verona and two points above bottom side Fiorentina.

De Rossi played virtually his entire career with Roma and won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

He coached Roma for nine months last year when he was hired to replace José Mourinho midway through the season. But he was fired in September 2024.

De Rossi's only other coaching experience was with Spal in Serie B in 2022-23.

He'll make his debut at home against Fiorentina on Sunday.