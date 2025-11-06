Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior scores his first ever goal for Portugal's U16 side in their 3-0 win over Wales. (0:17)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND -- Ruben Amorim has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that the Manchester United boss is being asked to perform "miracles" at Old Trafford by telling the Portuguese great that he's too focused on the past.

Ronaldo this week launched fresh criticism of the club he represented in two spells between 2003 and 2022 in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old Al Nassr forward suggested it will take a miracle for Amorim to turn United around and questioned whether some of his players have the right mental attitude.

Asked about the comments at a news conference on Thursday, Amorim said Ronaldo was stuck in the past while he is targeting a brighter future.

Ruben Amorim responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's worry about Manchester United. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"Of course, he knows he has a huge impact with everything he says," Amorim said.

"What we need to focus on is the future. We know that as a club we made a lot of mistakes in the past but we are trying to change that.

"Let's not focus on what happened, let's focus on what we are doing now. We are doing that, changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, the way we want the players to behave.

"We are doing that and we are improving so let's focus on the way we are doing things. We are improving, let's continue and forget the past."

United can extend their unbeaten run to five when they visit Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Despite a positive month of results, Amorim has admitted he's concerned that his team are conceding too many goals.

United have shipped more goals -- 16 -- than any other side in the top half of the table and have kept just one clean sheet this season.

"It's a problem," Amorim said.

"It's a team thing. We need to defend better. We need to be more aggressive. When we have full energy with every ball, we defend better.

"Everything is connected. We cannot suffer the amount of goals we are suffering. That is a thing that we need to improve."