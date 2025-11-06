Cristiano Ronaldo has said he didn't go to the funeral of Diogo Jota to avoid turning it into "a circus."

Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota and his brother André Silva tragically died in a car accident in July.

Some club and international teammates attended his funeral in Portugal but Ronaldo was a notable absentee.

Ronaldo told Piers Morgan why he didn't attend, saying: "Two things; people criticise me a lot. I don't care about that. When your conscious is good and free, you don't have to worry about what people say.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend Diogo Jota's funeral. Getty

"But one of the things I don't do? After my father died, I have never been to a cemetery again.

"When you know me and you know my reputation? Wherever I go, it is a circus.

"I don't go out because, if I go, the attention goes to me. I don't want this sort of attention.

"I don't like it when you go to a sensitive moment to do interviews, to speak about him, to speak about football.

"This shows how a circus is life, sometimes. I am not a part of that. If you want to be a part of this world, good luck, but I will be a part of another side.

"People can continue to criticise. I felt good with my decision."