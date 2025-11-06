England head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks after his team qualified for the 2026 World Cup following a comfortable 5-0 win vs. Latvia. (1:29)

Jude Bellingham is expected to earn an England recall when Thomas Tuchel names his final squad of the year on Friday, sources have told ESPN.

The 22-year-old was a high-profile omission last month with Tuchel insisting there was "no problem" between him and Bellingham despite the midfielder returning to action for Real Madrid following shoulder surgery.

However, Tuchel will select a group of around 25 players for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania on Friday and sources have confirmed that Bellingham will be included following an upturn in form.

Bellingham underwent an operation in the summer and had made just four appearances before being left out by Tuchel in October. He was also yet to complete 90 minutes.

He has since scored in three successive Real matches before playing the entirety of Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Tuchel has been keen to reward the group who have already qualified for next summer's World Cup finals in extremely efficient fashion, winning all six games so far without conceding a goal.

They started the campaign in September without Bellingham and Tuchel consequently kept faith with almost exactly the same group in October.

Nevertheless, questions over Bellingham's attitude intensified after Tuchel opted not to call him up -- Bellingham has not played for England since June's defeat to Senegal.

A day after that game, Tuchel praised the fire and hunger Bellingham shows but suggested there were aspects of his behaviour which his mother found "repulsive."

Tuchel later chose to apologise for this public remarks made in a radio interview.

It remains to be seen whether Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have done enough to earn recalls while 34-year-old Danny Welbeck is in contention for a place after six goals in his last six games for Brighton.