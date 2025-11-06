Open Extended Reactions

World Cup winner N'Golo Kanté has been recalled by France for their World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Kanté made his 64th and last appearance for France in November last year in a goalless draw with Israel. The ever-energetic midfielder is on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

"He is at his best level," France coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday after unveiling his 24-player list. "When I call him, it's not to make him feel he is part of the group, it's to give him an important role."

Group D leaders France can secure qualification for next year's World Cup with a win against second-placed Ukraine on Nov. 13 at Parc des Princes.

N'Golo Kanté's last France appearance came in November last year. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Deschamps' side will then fly to Baku for the game against Azerbaijan three days later.

Up front Deschamps is missing injured Paris Saint-Germain forwards Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé. But he has plenty of firepower at his disposal including in-form Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

- Real Madrid's Tchouaméni (hamstring) to miss three weeks - sources

- Mbappé wins Golden Boot, wants Madrid stay 'for many years'

- Who is ahead of Mbappé, Haaland in race for European Golden Shoe?

France squad in full

Goalkeepers:

Lucas Chevalier, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders:

Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernández, Théo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders:

Eduardo Camavinga, N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Michael Olise, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Forwards:

Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Hugo Ekitiké, Randal Kolo Muani, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Christopher Nkunku