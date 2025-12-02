Open Extended Reactions

This might not be breaking news for anyone, but Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is really rather good at his day job, having scored goals at a frankly ridiculous rate since joining the club in 2022.

The Norway international has made it his business to send records tumbling ever since he arrived in the Premier League. Going into Tuesday's match at Fulham, the 25-year-old had already scored 143 goals in just 164 games in all competitions for City since joining them in 2022.

Having already become the fastest man to reach 50 goals in the competition, taking just 48 games to do so and beating the previous long-standing record by 17 games, Haaland has continued in the same prolific vein on his way to scoring a lightning-fast century.

With a goal at Craven Cottage in the 17th minute, the phenomenal City striker reached 100 goals in the Premier League quicker than any other player on record, taking just 111 games to reach triple digits. He has once again absolutely obliterated the previous record, which had been held by Premier League icon (and all-time top goal scorer) Alan Shearer for three decades.

Haaland is now sitting pretty at the summit of the top 10 fastest Premier League centurions.

10. Michael Owen and Andy Cole (100 goals in 185 games)

With 337 Premier League goals between them, both Owen and Cole are recognized for their formidable finishing and goal-scoring acumen, but unfortunately both were almost leisurely in their pursuit of their respective centuries -- at least in comparison to Haaland's relentless productivity. Cole was also the former holder of the 50-goal record which stood at 65 games until Haaland came along and shattered it with a strike on his 48th league appearance, opening the scoring against Liverpool in November 2023.

9. Les Ferdinand (178 games)

A contemporary and teammate of Shearer at Newcastle United during the mid-1990s, Ferdinand scored 149 goals in the Premier League during highly successful stints with Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur and before chipping in with a few more goals during later spells at West Ham United, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers, for whom he scored once during the final dozen top-flight games of his career.

8. Robbie Fowler (175 games)

Liverpool legend Fowler scored 163 Premier League goals overall with the first 120 coming during his first and most fondly-remembered nine-year stint at Anfield. His 100th top-flight goal came for the Reds against Southampton in 1999-00, though the season proved to be a hugely frustrating one for Fowler, who mustered a paltry three goals in 14 league games (and just seven starts) due to protracted injury issues.

7. Ian Wright (173 games)

After hitting 24 goals in 30 during his debut season for the club in the old First Division, Wright carried over his form into the newly-formed Premier League -- scoring 104 goals in his next 191 league appearances for Arsenal. The ever-popular striker scored his 100th as part of a hat trick against Bolton at Highbury in September 1997, a three-goal haul that is perhaps better remembered for Wright passing Cliff Bastin's tally to become the Gunners' all-time top goal scorer in the process. In his excitement on the day, he revealed his "179" undershirt to celebrate, albeit accidentally unfurling it a goal early, having only matched Bastin's record rather than broken it.

Salah began his Premier League career with a brief and largely unremarkable 18-month stint at Chelsea where he netted just two goals in 13 league games. Of course, it wasn't until he returned to England with Liverpool in 2017-18 that his goal-scoring output suddenly went stratospheric. Indeed, the Egypt forward came close to reaching his Premier League century inside four seasons at Anfield, but alas ended 2020-21 having come agonizingly close with 97 goals to his name.

Thankfully, it took Salah just four games of the following season to rattle away another three goals, pushing his Premier League tally into three figures with a decisive strike in the Reds' 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road in September 2021. At current count, the four-time Golden Boot winner has amassed 190 Premier League goals in 311 games overall, putting him fourth on the all-time top goal-scorer list.

5. Thierry Henry (160 games)

A stuttering start to life in the Premier League saw Henry score just once in his first 12 league outings for Arsenal in 1999-00 with some questioning the wisdom of Arsène Wenger's call to part with £11 million to secure his signing. That was until a brace against Derby County in late November saw the floodgates well and truly open.

The elegant France forward scored 17 league goals in both of his first two seasons at Highbury and then another 24 goals in each of his next two campaigns, meaning -- perhaps fittingly -- that his 100th Premier League strike for the Gunners came during their famed "Invincibles" season of 2003-04 during which they won the title without succumbing to a single defeat en route, firmly cementing Henry's stance as one of the greatest players to ever grace the English top flight.

4. Sergio Agüero (147 games)

Agüero started as he intended to go on at Manchester City by quickly stockpiling eight goals in his first five league games for the club following his arrival from Atlético Madrid ahead of the 2011-12 season.

Indeed, the diminutive Argentine striker's goals were a vital part of City's rapid progress under Abu Dhabi ownership, which almost instantly propelled them into a brave new era of domestic dominance, kicking off with a landmark Premier League title triumph in Agüero's debut season which was dramatically clinched in stoppage time by the man himself.

Agüero rustled up his Premier League century in just 147 games, which was then the second-quickest 100-goal glut on record (behind Shearer) -- the crucial 100th being a header against Newcastle in the last few weeks of the 2015-16 campaign.

After taking 90 games to score his first 50 goals in the Premier League (42 more games than it took Haaland), Kane really upped the ante from the 2014-15 season onward by unleashing a plentiful stream of goals that hasn't shown any signs of running dry to this day. Indeed, it subsequently took the England striker just 51 games to score his second half-century of Premier League goals with his 100th coming from the penalty spot for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in April 2020.

He might be plying his trade with similar gusto for Bayern Munich these days, but Kane remains one of only three players to score more than 200 goals in the Premier League, and his running tally of 213 goals means he is second only to Shearer in the all-time scoring charts.

2. Alan Shearer (124 games)

One of the Premier League's most renowned and prolific marksmen, Shearer won the title with Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95 and broke new ground by passing the 30-goal mark in three consecutive league seasons. As a result, his league century came as early as December 1995 with a goal in Rovers' 2-1 victory over Tottenham taking him into triple figures.

He scored 12 more goals for Rovers before leaving ahead of the 1996-97 season to sign for Newcastle in what was a then-world record £15 million transfer. Shearer proceeded to rattle away another 148 league goals in 303 games for his boyhood club on his way to becoming the undisputed highest goal scorer in Premier League history, a formidable record he has held (and never really looked like relinquishing) since 2006.

1. Erling Haaland (111 games)

As unlikely as it once seemed that Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring records would ever be challenged, Haaland is demonstrating that he could well be the incredibly gifted striker to do just that.

The speed of Shearer's 100-goal record stood untouched for 30 years until Haaland arrived and blew it out of the water, taking 13 fewer games to reach the same tally in the competition. It already looks likely that he will land a third Premier League Golden Boot in his fourth season in English football.

Of course, Haaland still has some way to go to overtake Shearer in the overall goal-scoring stakes, with the latter amassing an as-yet-unparalleled 260 goals in the top flight for Blackburn and Newcastle between 1992 and 2006. There are also 33 players with more Premier League goals than Haaland (several of whom appear on this list) who he will have to muscle past on his way to the top of the tree.

However, with the Norway international currently dismantling Premier League defenses at a rate of 0.9 goals per league game since his move to City in the summer of 2022, perhaps we won't have to wait too long until there's a new top dog to contend with.