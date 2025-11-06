Open Extended Reactions

Ajax have sacked head coach John Heitinga, the club announced on Thursday.

Heitinga, who was only appointed this past summer after leaving his role as assistant manager under Arne Slot at Liverpool, has struggled at the Johan Cruyff Arena, particularly in the Champions League where Ajax sit rock bottom of the league phase table with four defeats from four.

And despite losing only once in the League, Ajax find themselves eight points behind leaders Feyenoord with a 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray at home on Wednesday seen as the last straw of Heitinga's reign.

"Ajax has suspended John Heitinga with immediate effect. The head coach's contract was due to run until June 30, 2027, but will now be terminated," the club said in a statement.

John Heitinga's time at Ajax has come to an early end. NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"It's a painful decision. But looking back at the past few months, we must conclude that things have turned out quite differently from what we had envisioned," Technical director Alex Kroes said.

"We've seen too little progress and have unnecessarily dropped points. We know it can take time for a new coach to work with a squad that has undergone changes.

"We have given John that time, but we believe it's best for the club to appoint someone else to lead the team."

Kroes also offered his resignation on Thursday with Ajax's statement adding that the Board have "strongly urged" him to remain in place for "the sake of continuity."

"My contract runs until the end of the season; should the club appoint a new technical director earlier, I will hand over my responsibilities at that time," Kroes added.

Until a permanent manager is appointed coach Fred Grim will take charge of the first team, with Heitinga's assistant Marcel Keizer, also leaving the club.