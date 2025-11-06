Take a look at some of Cristiano Ronaldo's best moments for Real Madrid against Barcelona in LaLiga. (4:05)

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he would be as prolific a goalscorer in the Premier League as he currently is in Saudi Arabia.

The Al Nassr captain has finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League in the last two seasons.

"Year by year, I score more," Ronaldo said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

"Even in a bad year [when Al Nassr finished trophyless], I scored 25 goals. If I played the Premier League, now in a top team, I will score the same! If I had a good team, at 40 years old, I will score the same."

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United, believes the Saudi Pro League does not get the respect it deserves.

"I don't need to speak because they can say whatever they want, but the numbers, they don't lie," the former Real Madrid star said.

"They say things about the Saudi league, but they have never been here, they never play here. They don't know what [it is like] to run in 40 degrees [celsius]. They don't know. And I still continue and I repeat the Saudi League, it's much, much better than Portuguese League, of course.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not held back on his thoughts on the strength of the Saudi Pro League. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

"French league is only PSG. Premier League is good, of course, is the number one."

Ronaldo added that it was easier for him to score in Spain's LaLiga than in the Saudi Pro League. "Ask the other players if the league is good, don't ask to me because it's easy to ask me because I'm always saying that 'Ah, Cristiano saying that because he plays in Saudi'," he said.

"No, no. I've played everywhere. Everywhere. For me, it's more easy to score in Spain, than to score in Saudi." Ronaldo, who has scored 952 goals in his career and holds the men's world record for most international goals, says that a key to his success is that he is always learning.

"You learn with experience, with time," he said. "What makes a difference is that you can improve all the time, even at my age. This is the big mistake of the players, they think they know everything and they don't learn anymore. Players think they know everything and after a certain age they slow down. I keep learning. I have scored more goals after 30."

When asked if he is thinking of achieving the 1000-goal mark at the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Portugal captain said: "I'm not thinking about that. We haven't qualified yet. I'm enjoying the moment."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, addressed comments made by his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who said that Lionel Messi was better than the Portuguese forward.

Messi and Ronaldo held a monopoly over the Ballon d'Or while at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

"No problem," Ronaldo said. "I'm not mad. He can choose. I have nothing against him. I respect him. I don't have time to be against people anymore."

Asked if he considers himself the best in the world, Ronaldo said: "I don't care about that anymore."