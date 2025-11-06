Shaka Hislop and Ale Moreno talk about Lamine Yamal's influence at Barcelona and what makes him stand out as a player. (1:47)

Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal highlight the nominees list for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 and could be set for another tight battle for the award after they finished first and second, respectively, for the Ballon d'Or.

Dembélé came out on top at the ceremony in Paris in September with Yamal's father calling the decision "the biggest moral damage done to a human being."

Paris Saint-Germain trio Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are also nominated, with the Premier League represented by Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer.

Champions League-winning coach Luis Enrique highlights the men's best coach award alongside Liverpool's Arne Slot, with Mikel Arteta and Hansi Flick also nominated.

Meanwhile, the women's nominees are heavily made up of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona stars with women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí leading the pack.

The Women's Super League dominates the list with European Championship winners Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Lauren James nominated while Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey will hope for one better this time around after coming second in the women's Ballon d'Or.

Sarina Wiegman is nominated for the best coach award after England's Euros winning campaign this past summer with Arsenal's Renée Slegers and Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor also listed.

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees

Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Mohamed Salah, Vitinha, Lamine Yamal

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees

Sandy Baltimore, Nathalie Björn, Aitana Bonmatí, Lucy Bronze, Mariona Caldentey, Temwa Chawinga, Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay, Patri Guijarro, Lindsey Heaps, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson

The Best FIFA Men's Coach nominees

Javier Aguirre, Mikel Arteta, Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick, Enzo Maresca, Roberto Martínez, Arne Slot

The Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees

Sonia Bompastor, Jonatan Giráldez, Seb Hines, Renée Slegers, Sarina Wiegman