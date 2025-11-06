Lionel Messi speaks about his plans for when he retires from football. (1:21)

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni named the 24-player roster for the upcoming friendly match against Angola next week, with Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul headlining the squad.

Scaloni failed to include any players that feature in Argentina's Primera Division after the league announced action will not be paused during the November international window.

"We spoke with Scaloni to ensure that players from Argentine football teams that are playing decisive matches in the Clausura Tournament are not called up," said Argentine soccer federation president Claudio Tapia.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez was also excluded from the squad that will face Angola in the African country on Nov. 14.

Scaloni did call up the two Inter Miami players, however, despite the possibility that Messi and De Paul may be amid a playoff run with the Major League Soccer club. If Inter Miami defeats Nashville SC on Saturday, the club would advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals on either Nov. 22 or 23.

Both De Paul and Messi also formed part of the October roster for La Albiceleste as MLS action continued through the FIFA window. Though Messi only featured in one of the two October friendlies, De Paul played in the games against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

La Albiceleste will now prepare to travel to Luanda, Angola for the one and only friendly match of the November window.