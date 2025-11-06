Open Extended Reactions

Alex Morgan, Sue Bird and Eli Manning are among members of the NWSL's new celebrity-laden advisory board that is tasked with growing the league commercially.

Everyone on the advisory board is already an investor in an NWSL club, and each of the 16 teams is represented by up to two delegates. The group is led by NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.

Beginning next year, the board "will convene bi-annually to identify bold opportunities for growth, storytelling, and innovation," the league announced. The news comes just weeks after Berman received a three-year contract extension.

"As players, we've seen firsthand how much the NWSL has grown and how much potential still lies ahead," Morgan, a two-time World Cup champion and investor in San Diego Wave FC, said in a statement. "What makes this Advisory Board so special is that it brings together people who share our belief in what women's soccer can be -- not just as a sport, but as a movement. I'm proud to be part of helping shape the next chapter for the league, the players, and the fans who make it all possible."

Bird and Manning represent Gotham FC on the advisory board. Other celebrity investors on the board include actress Elizabeth Banks (Boston Legacy FC), Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn (Utah Royals), and NBA legend Magic Johnson (Washington Spirit).

Exactly what power the advisory board will have is unclear. The NWSL's Board of Governors, which features representatives from each team and Berman, effectively controls all major decisions the league makes. The NWSL said in a news release that the advisory board will work "alongside existing ownership and leadership groups [to] help fuel collaboration and creativity across the NWSL ecosystem."

As with any pro sports league, NWSL owners have wide-ranging opinions on how to move the league forward, and they do not always have unanimous agreements on major topics -- Berman's recent contract renewal among them, sources previously told ESPN.

"When we looked across our clubs' investor base, we realized how fortunate we are to have such an extraordinary group of cultural icons, athletes, and leaders who believe -- and have invested -- in the power and potential of this league," Berman said in a statement. "Their experience and influence will be instrumental as we continue building not just a league, but a movement -- one that redefines entertainment and what's possible in sports."

Inaugural Advisory Board members include:

● Chris Paul (Angel City FC)

● Julie Foudy (Angel City FC)

● Brandi Chastain (Bay FC)

● Sabrina Ionescu (Bay FC)

● Elizabeth Banks (Boston Legacy FC)

● Aly Raisman (Boston Legacy FC)

● Jordan Angeli (Denver Summit FC)

● Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Current)

● Sue Bird (Gotham FC)

● Eli Manning (Gotham FC)

● Lauren Holiday (North Carolina Courage)

● Grant Hill (Orlando Pride)

● Tamia Hill (Orlando Pride)

● Joey Harrington (Portland Thorns FC)

● Bryce Young (Portland Thorns FC)

● Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle Reign FC)

● Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)

● Lindsey Vonn (Utah Royals FC)

● Dominique Dawes (Washington Spirit)

● Magic Johnson (Washington Spirit)