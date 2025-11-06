Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche was "frustrated" with the missed chances in their goalless Europa League draw with Sturm Graz.

The Premier League side squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Morgan Gibbs-White saw a penalty saved by Oliver Christensen.

Neither team registered a shot on target in the second period but Nicolás Domínguez struck the crossbar at the death which meant both teams took a point home.

Dyche was annoyed his side did not cash in when they were on top but hailed their performance in a second away draw of the competition.

Morgan Gibbs-White couldn't convert from the spot on Thursday night. Jure Makovec/Getty Images

He told TNT Sports: "I think particularly first half, dominant, not just with the ball, but dominating the chances created and the quality of chances.

"Other than the penalty, which is obviously a great chance, but the chances we had from set-pieces, some of those final moments where we just didn't capitalise.

"So more frustrated in the sense of not scoring a goal because the first half was a very dominant performance with the ball, but also creating good chances.

"There were some really good performances. You come away frustrated overall because I thought we were were the strongest side overall.

"And if we take those chances, the game often opens up and you fancy yourselves to go and score again."

- Gibbs-White misses penalty as Forest held by Sturm Graz

- Palace charged over gun banner targeting Forest's Marinakis

- Predicting how all 20 Premier League teams will finish the season

Dyche made seven changes to the side that drew with Manchester United on the weekend in an attempt to get his squad up to speed.

The Forest boss credited the hosts' performance and explained why he made changes to his team.

He added: "Players need minutes. They need minutes, they need to get fit and match fit.

"Credit to them [Sturm Graz], they had to work hard as well.

"They stuck at it and the crowd stood behind them. So I'm not discounting their part in the game at all."