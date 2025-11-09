Open Extended Reactions

We have one more day of matches across Europe before the international break, and Sunday is full of action.

We start in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth looking to go second in the table with a win over Aston Villa, and at the same time Brentford take on Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest host Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Crystal Palace.

Then it's the big game of the day, with Manchester City looking to close the gap on leaders Arsenal against defending champions Liverpool, who have struggled of late in the league.

Meanwhile, in Spain's LaLiga, we have league leaders Real Madrid taking on Rayo Vallecano.

