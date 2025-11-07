Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has hinted he is willing to stay on as England manager beyond the 2026 World Cup.

The 52-year-old originally signed an 18-month contract to succeed Gareth Southgate which expires after next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

England have already sealed their place at the finals with two matches to spare after winning all six qualifiers to date without conceding a goal.

On Friday, Tuchel named a 25-man squad for their final two matches of the calendar year against Serbia and Albania, opting to recall Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden while handing a debut call-up for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton also returned to the group while Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly was selected as Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly missed out.

Thomas Tuchel sprung a few surprises with his England squad for November's last two World Cup qualifiers. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Asked during the squad announcement at Wembley if there was a part of him that wanted to carry on beyond the World Cup, Tuchel said: "Yes there is. It is a lot of fun. It is a lot of fun especially since we are on track in the last two camps but it was from the start.

"There is nothing to announce at the moment but I'm very happy with the ways things go and I think the federation is quite happy with the way things are. But that is just today. I have to prove myself here and then from Monday with the team so the rest will take care of itself.

"The most important thing is to stay focused now for the next camp. I am in a good place mentally because I love the team, I love the support from the federation and I love the direction where its heading and that's the main focus. I haven't thought so much about my contract but we have time for that."

Tuchel has won seven of his eight matches in total with England's only defeat coming against Senegal in June.

The former Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris-Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss praised the team spirit in previous camps and insisted there would not be any drop off in the standards despite these two dead international games coming in the midst of an intense period of club football.

"My feeling is that for a certain part it takes care of itself because the players are driving the standards, they are desperate and delighted to be in camp and I feel that the core players who were here in the last two camps and made it two excellent camps, they built something that they will protect," Tuchel said.

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 6 18 +18 2 - Albania 6 11 +3 3 - Serbia 6 10 0 4 - Latvia 7 5 -9 5 - Andorra 7 1 -12 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

"They will protect with their own characteristics and leadership capabilities. Hopefully to a part it will take care of itself, Then it is a matter of nomination. You can not communicate but this nomination shows we are serious and select the strongest team for this moment.

"Then we have some newcomers and back in the group, players who were not with us in the last camp. We hope they will being fresh, clean energy and push the group even further.

"So I think the mixture is right to have another excellent camp. This is clearly the target. For me it was before important that we have a period of three camps which we take full advantage of and build something that is then a basis to go into the New Year and reach the highest that we want to reach.

"Now it is time for proof of concept. It is on us, how we live this on a daily basis. We will push everyone and I'm very sure the players will follow and do the same."