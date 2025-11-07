Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City host Liverpool in the marquee fixture of the modern Premier League on Sunday, with both teams looking for the breakthrough win that could set their season on track. Despite being second and third in the league, both teams will know that Arsenal's form threatens to pull them well clear in the title race, and a win here would be a statement to Arsenal and the rest of the league.

Both sides come into the game on the back of two important wins. Inspired by the prolific Erling Haaland, City swatted aside high-flying Bournemouth over the weekend before winning 4-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool, meanwhile, ended a horror run of losses in the league with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa and a 1-0 win over Real Madrid, both games where they dominated the opposition for most of the 90.

With so much riding on the fixture, as ever, who will come out on top? Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's blockbuster:

How to watch:

The match will be telecast on Sky Sports in the U.K. NBC/Peacock will telecast the match in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. GMT (11:30 a.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST, and 03:30 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Michael Oliver

Team News:

Manchester City

Rodri, M: hamstring, DOUBT

Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT, est. return unknown

Alisson Becker, GK:hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov.

Alexander Isak, F: groin, DOUBT

Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Stats:

Liverpool won away at City last season, but they haven't won consecutive away league games at City since a run of three between 1987 and 1991

Across their last 12 meetings with defending champions, City have emerged victorious 10 times (D1, L1)

Liverpool are on a three-game losing streak away from Anfield. The last time they lost four away league games in a row was in April 2012, when Kenny Dalglish was manager.

In a league dominated by set pieces, City are the only team yet to score from one. All 20 of their goals have come from open play.

Mohamed Salah has nine goals and six assists against City in the competition - the most goal involvements against City in the PL era.

