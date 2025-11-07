Transfer rumors, news: Rodrygo, Yildiz on Spurs' radar

Jürgen Klinsmann believes Thomas Frank should find consistency at Spurs to see good results as they beat Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League. (1:01)

Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz are part of Tottenham Hotspur's ambitious transfer plans, while Bayern Munich want to bring in Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer next summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo would be a statement signing for Tottenham. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

- Tottenham Hotspur want to sign a winger as part of ambitious plans for the January and summer transfer windows, with Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz among the players being considered, according to TEAMtalk. Spurs have been looking at Rodrygo for some time but are likely to face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are also reported to be admirers of Yildiz.

- Bayern Munich are holding talks with the agents of Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, reports Bild, with the 26-year-old's contract at Anfield expiring in the summer. Bayern's contract talks with defender Dayot Upamecano have stalled, with the France international's deal expiring in the summer and interest being shown in him by the likes of Liverpool, Internazionale, Real Madrid and Chelsea. Bayern are therefore looking for a replacement and have focused on Konate, but they aren't the only ones in discussions, as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen.

- Atalanta could look to offload forward Ademola Lookman in January, reports Calciomercato. Lookman, 28, was keen to leave in the summer but wasn't able to find a new club and there was a recent disagreement between the Nigeria international and manager Ivan Juric after he was substituted against Marseille. Lookman has a contract that expires in 2027 and clubs aren't willing to pay the €50 million that La Dea demanded in the summer, while the Africa Cup of Nations in January could also be an obstacle to a potential deal.

- Tottenham manager Thomas Frank would be open to bringing Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney back to the Premier League in January, according to TalkSPORT. Toney, 29, has openly stated that he has enjoyed playing in the Saudi Pro League but the former Brentford player aware that Premier League football could help him earn a place in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Al-Ahli are reluctant to let Toney leave halfway through the season, and he would likely have to push for a move to happen.

- Barcelona plan to open formal talks with Manchester United about a permanent move for Marcus Rashford in the coming weeks, according to TEAMtalk. Barcelona bnoss Hansi Flick has encouraged the Blaugrana board to prioritize a long-term deal for Rashford, as he sees the 28-year-old as a vital part of their future. They have an option to make Rashford's loan move permanent for €30 million and will enter negotiations soon.

- Como's Nico Paz, 21, is on the radar of Chelsea but Real Madrid have an option to re-sign the Argentina midfielder. (TBR)

- Kobbie Mainoo remains open to leaving Manchester United on loan in January, with West Ham United offering the midfielder a guaranteed starting spot and Napoli continuing to look at him. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid have a concrete interest in Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano but not a verbal agreement. Talks about a contract extension with the Bavarians are progressing positively. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Alejandro Grimaldo still intends to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2026, when the left back will have a year left on his contract. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Borussia Dortmund are keen to bring in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Aston Villa, for a third time. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson is open to a pre-contract agreement to re-join Celtic. (TEAMtalk)

- Despite reports that Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Eric Garcia, Barcelona are calm about the situation and are negotiating a contract renewal for the defender. (AS)

- Initial talks between Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger for a contract renewal started months ago and there is a mutual willingness to reach an agreement. (Marca)

- AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are monitoring Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi. (Nicolo Schira)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are exploring a deal to sign 17-year-old attacking midfielder Mathis Jangeal, whose Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in the summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Parma's Mateo Pellegrini is AC Milan's top option as they aim to sign a striker, but the Rossoneri are also looking at Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli, Eintracht Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt and Roma's Artem Dovbyk. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Francesco Acerbi could leave Internazionale in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Liverpool's 22-year-old right back Calvin Ramsay is expected to leave on loan in January. (Daily Mail)

- In January, Paris Saint-Germain want to sign a versatile defender, an experienced midfielder, and a winger capable of playing on both flanks. (Footmercato)

- Stuttgart are exploring a January deal for Racing Santander striker Jeremy Arevalo but face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt, Roma, Udinese and unnamed Spanish clubs. The 20-year-old has a €7m release clause and is demanding a large signing bonus. (Florian Plettenberg)

- LaLiga and Serie A clubs are monitoring Atletico Mineiro left back Guilherme Arana and could make a €10m offer to sign the 28-year-old. (Ekrem Konur)