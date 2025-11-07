Who is Alex Scott? Why has Thomas Tuchel picked him for England?

Pep Guardiola praises "special" Phil Foden after his brace guided Manchester City to a 4-1 win vs. Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. (2:18)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott received a surprise call-up to Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad on Friday. Scott has made 10 appearances for Bournemouth this season in the Premier League and has been tipped for stardom for a number of years.

But while he is not yet a household name, he now has a chance to make his case for inclusion in England's squad for next summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

From Guernsey to Bristol

Scott was born on the Channel Island of Guernsey where he also played for his local club in the Isthmian League.

After being released by Southampton at the age of 12 and interestingly turning down a contract offer from Bournemouth after spending a year at the club, Scott made his debut for the the Guernsey first-team as a 16-year-old in August 2019. In doing so, he became the youngest player in club history.

He went on to join Bristol City in 2020, signing his first professional contract in March 2021. During his time with Bristol City, he made 83 appearances, scoring five goals and earning recognition as the Championship's Young Player of the Season in 2023 -- over none other than Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who was on loan at Sunderland at the time.

Alex Scott has become a regular starter at Bournemouth this season. Getty

Bournemouth breakout

Having impressed in the second tier, Scott made a £25 million ($32.75m) return to Bournemouth.

Despite injury setbacks in his two years on the south coast, including an MCL injury and meniscus tear, he regained form and earned the trust of head coach Andoni Iraola. Scott has stated all but one of Bournemouth's 10 Premier League matches this season as Iraola's side continue to punch above their weight.

Has he played for England before?

Scott's first call-up to the senior team comes after his progression through England's youth ranks.

He was part of the England squads that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2022 and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2025. He scored an equalising header for England in the 2022 Under-19 Euros semi-final against Italy.

Alex Scott has been part of two tournament-winning England youth teams. Getty

What is his best position?

Primarily a midfielder, Scott has also played at wing-back during his time at Bristol City.

Scott's versatility has meant Iraola has utilised him both as a No. 8 and No. 10, where his high technical ability allows him to influence matches. Iraola's demands at Bournemouth mean Scott's required to press heavily from the front and the 22-year-old has shown plenty of acumen to do so.

Ryan Christie's injury issues have perhaps allowed the door to open for Scott to start more games but there's little doubt such a varied skillset has been a huge boost to Bournemouth's rise up the table.

Scott's ability to cover different areas of the pitch is likely to have caught Tuchel's eye as he looks to build a squad that can cope with the demands of a major international tournament.

What have Premier League managers said about him?

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola: "I think it is the first long spell without injuries because he has had two seasons with us, three different knee injuries. So he has been always like a run of games and stop another three, four months and then another run of games.

"And now I think he has been like playing in a good level, I would say since the Euros when he was very important for England with the under 21s. He came in a really good place to preseason. Very good preseason. And now I feel he's enjoying even playing and I hope we can give him that."

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola (after Man City beat Bristol City 3-0 in the 2019 FA Cup): "He [Scott] is an unbelievable player, unbelievable."

Former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson: "I think he'll play for England and I think he'll go on to the top of the game."

Will he become an England regular?

His chances are hindered by the fact England have a packed cast of talented young midfielders including Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson who are battling for a spot alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice.

But if he can impress this month against Serbia and Latvia, Scott could make a late case for a spot on the plane next summer.