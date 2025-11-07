Gab Marcotti discusses Phil Foden's performance in Man City's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund as Pep Guardiola's team seems to recover their good form. (1:22)

Are Man City making their way back to the title race? (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as a manager.

Guardiola will reach the landmark when City, whom he has led to six Premier League titles and Champions League glory, host Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of the League Managers Association, former Manchester United manager Ferguson, who oversaw more than 2,000 games in his storied career, said: "Pep! I am absolutely delighted to welcome you to join the prestigious LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club.

Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Pep Guardiola. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"Your deep love and passion for the game has always been so evident and you should be very proud of the indelible impact you continue to have across the global game.

"Reaching 1,000 matches and achieving such longevity in football is a landmark that can never be underestimated and, to continue to deliver league, Champions League and domestic cup titles in three of Europe's most competitive leagues is outstanding."

Guardiola began his managerial career with Barcelona B before stepping up to the main Barcelona job and then having a spell at Bayern Munich before moving to City in 2016. He has won 715 of his 999 games so far.

- Man City can show they are truly back with win vs. Liverpool

- Man City's Guardiola declares Foden's 'back' after inspiring win

- Man City's Haaland: I'm 'far off' Messi, Ronaldo levels

"I am so proud to be reaching 1,000 games as a manager which has always been a special ambition for me," Guardiola said.

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: "Pep has dedicated his entire career to achieving excellence, driven by an unmatched will to win and a world-renowned style.

"His achievements and success in Spain, Germany, and England are unprecedented, and his influence continues to shape the game for future generations."