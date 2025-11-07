Shaka Hislop and Ale Moreno talk about Lamine Yamal's influence at Barcelona and what makes him stand out as a player. (1:47)

Lamine Yamal has been named in Spain's squad to face Georgia and Turkey next week, after missing last month's World Cup qualifiers through injury with Spain manager Luis De la Fuente calling him an "obvious choice."

Yamal, 18, starred for Barcelona in their 3-3 Champions League draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday -- scoring one goal and creating another -- and hit out afterwards at "lies" about his injury situation, after struggling with pubalgia in recent weeks.

The teenage star was initially named in Spain's squad for World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Bulgaria in October, but then withdrew after Barça said the problem had resurfaced.

Lamine Yamal has started in Barcelona's last six matches. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barça coach Hansi Flick has previously hit out at Spain and De la Fuente, accusing the national team of "failing to take care" of young players.

De la Fuente said in a Friday news conference that it was an "obvious" choice to include Yamal.

"Watching the [Champions League] game the other day, he's in perfect shape," De la Fuente said. "His coach [Flick] said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that.

"We have two very important games coming up, and we need to have the best players with us."

Yamal has now started Barcelona's last six matches, having previously been absent as the club looked to treat his pubalgia.

Asked whether Yamal was in a delicate situation, De la Fuente stressed that he was aware that the Barcelona star's body is still maturing.

"It's a natural process. He's 18," De la Fuente said. "Any player would still be in development. It's accompanying him, helping him, the club and anyone who works with him. At the club they'll advise him and direct him, and the same at the federation."

De la Fuente also said he has yet to speak with Flick after the Barcelona coach voiced his frustration over the previous call-ups.

"No, we haven't spoken again, we've only spoken once, anyway. I'm sure we'll speak at some point."

Spain visit Georgia on Nov. 15 before hosting Turkey in Seville on Nov. 18.

They go into those fixtures top of the Group E with 12 points from four games, three points ahead of Turkey.

The squad announcement on Friday also saw a call-up for Real Betis' Pablo Fornals, but there was no place for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Five Barcelona players -- Yamal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Fermín López and Pau Cubarsí -- were included, while Real Madrid were represented by Dean Huijsen, with left-back Álvaro Carreras missing out.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Álex Remiro and David Raya.

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsí, Dean Huijsen and Pedro Porro.

Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Aleix García, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena and Pablo Fornals.

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Samu Aghehowa and Borja Iglesias.