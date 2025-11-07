Mikel Arteta speaks highly of ex-Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ahead of their trip to Sunderland in the Premier League. (1:48)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka as "one of the best" signings this summer ahead of Saturday's reunion.

Xhaka returned to England in July with newly promoted Sunderland after a two-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen following his 2023 departure from the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta reluctantly allowed Xhaka international to leave after seven seasons at the club due to the Switzerland international's desire to go back to Germany, but he spoke fondly of the midfielder before the trip to Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Yeah, I loved every minute that we spent together," Arteta said, before he discussed one of his first major decisions in 2019 to convince Xhaka to stay following a tricky time under predecessor Unai Emery.

"When I joined Granit was in a special moment in his life and in his career and, between all of us, we tried to guide him, to give him a different perspective and to make him feel loved and valued.

"He responded in an incredible way. He made me a better coach, he helped us to develop and improve a lot as a football team and as a club. I will be eternally grateful because I have great memories."

Asked if he tried to convince him to stay two years ago, Arteta said: "I already did it once and then we extend his contract.

"And when he came in and explained his reasons, you have to understand the human being and you have to be grateful.

"It was a unique opportunity for him to go back to his country, with his family, and there were certain things he wanted to experience as well.

"With the impact he is having, one of the best [summer signings], I would say. I think what they have done as a football club as well over the last few years is very impressive."

After being guarded on whether Arsenal could have any of Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz back at Sunderland, Arteta was more forthcoming on a potential fixture headache in December.

It was announced on Monday by the English Football League that the Gunners' Carabao Cup quarterfinal tie with Crystal Palace would take place on Tuesday, Dec. 23 -- two days after a trip to Everton.

Palace are in Conference League action the week before when the other three cup ties will take place, but Arteta is hopeful the clash at Everton can be moved forward.

Asked how he will handle the 48 hours between matches, Arteta said: "Hopefully not.

"I'm super optimistic that this will not be the case, so we have very positive talks with the clubs, to the Premier League and hopefully we can find a way to help as much as possible."