Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has expressed his delight at Alex Scott's call-up to the senior England squad.

Scott, 22, was a surprise inclusion when Thomas Tuchel named his group to play against Serbia and Albania.

"I'm very pleased for him," Iraola said of the young Bournemouth midfielder.

"He has been playing very well, I suppose a good performance with the U21s during the summer has been also very valuable.

Andoni Iroala was delighted after Alex Scott's England call-up. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"Very happy for him and also happy for the club because it's always, an English club, to have someone represent your country is good."

Scott's two years on the south coast have been blighted by injury but, having undergone a sustained run of fitness, he has started all but one of Bournemouth's 10 Premier League matches this season. He has one goal to his name.

Iraola's side are currently 5th in the table, level on points with Sunderland and Liverpool in the two spots ahead of them.

"Everyone was very excited," Iraola said of the reception Scott received from his Bournemouth team-mates upon hearing the news.

"We had the classical corridor we give for special occasions," he said, referring to a guard of honour.

Should Tuchel opt to give Scott a debut, he could earn his first cap against Serbia at home on Nov. 13 or away to Albania on Nov 16.

If a debut comes on home soil, Scott could line out against some familiar faces with Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and defender Veljko Milosavljevic both in the Serbia squad.

"I hope we can see them face each other," Iraola said. "It's good to have this representation in such a big game."