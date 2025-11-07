How to watch 2025 NWSL playoffs on ABC, ESPN App

Open Extended Reactions

The field for the 2025 NWSL playoffs is set. The eight-team quarterfinal round kicks off this weekend with two of the matches -- Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC and Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC -- Sunday on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

Kansas City enters the playoffs as the favorite to win its first league title. The 2025 NWSL Shield winner, which set single-season records for most points (65), most wins (21), most road wins (10) and most clean sheets (16), has home-field advantage through the semifinals, assuming the Current make it that far.

Here are key facts about Sunday's NWSL playoff doubleheader:

When are the matches?

The Current host Gotham FC at 12:30 p.m. ET, and Portland hosts San Diego at 3 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ABC and ESPN3 and in the ESPN App and NWSL streaming hub.

