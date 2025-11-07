Mikel Arteta speaks highly of ex-Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ahead of their trip to Sunderland in the Premier League. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Regis Le Bris is hoping Sunderland can capitalise on some of Granit Xhaka's Arsenal knowledge when the two teams meet on Saturday.

The newly promoted side are enjoying a strong start to their top-flight return, but face arguably their toughest test of the campaign so far against high-flying Arsenal who are top of the summit.

Former Arsenal midfielder Xhaka spent seven seasons in north London and Le Bris hopes Sunderland can use that to their advantage.

"He's useful in different ways. His knowledge about Arsenal is important for us," Le Bris said.

"We spoke together with the coaching staff all week. I think the main point is belief.

"The way he can transmit confidence to the squad, tell the players we can win something against this squad, even if they are really strong. This part is also really important."

Granit Xhaka has been a key cog in the Sunderland side that have started the season so well. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Xhaka has been a standout performer for Sunderland since his arrival over the summer and has been influential both on and off the pitch with his leadership qualities.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his former player in his Friday news conference and Le Bris is pleased to have Xhaka in his team as Sunderland aim to make further strides this season.

"He plays with us now, which is great news," he said.

"It's a really good opportunity for Sunderland to have this kind of player because the club wants to grow and you need to set the standards.

- Arsenal's Arteta on Granit Xhaka: One of best summer signings

- Predicting how all 20 Premier League teams will finish the season

- Premier League Top 50: Ranking the best players of 2025-26 so far

"If you don't know the standards, you don't live the standards every day. It's tough to imagine how far you can go and for that it's really important for us.

"On the pitch, I keep repeating, he's a really good player, which is really important.

"We spoke this week about his leadership and we agreed one of the main strengths of a leader is to create other leaders and he's doing this every day.

"You can set the standard but at the same time, you know that if you are the only leader on the pitch for the full season it's not sustainable."