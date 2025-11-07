Thomas Frank thought Micky van de Ven turned into Lionel Messi after the Dutchman scored an incredible goal in Tottenham's 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. (0:26)

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has backed Bryan Mbeumo to be a "fantastic success" at Manchester United.

Frank was Brentford boss when the club signed Mbuemo from Troyes for £5.8 million ($7.64m) in 2019 and the Cameroon international would go on to make 242 appearances for the Bees.

Mbeumo joined United in the summer for a fee which could rise to £71 million ($93.5m) and he was voted the Premier League Player of the Month for October after registering three goals and one assist in United's three games.

Spurs host United in Saturday's early kick-off and Frank said of Mbeumo: "When you work with a player for six years, you get a close relationship.

"To see him develop from being a young man, 19-years old when he moved to London and Brentford and left six years later, going into one of the biggest clubs in the world with all that focus and the way he stepped up.

"For me, looking from the outside, maybe a little bit biased, I think he's been their best offensive player.

"He can create, he can score, he works hard, he's a team player. He's the perfect example, in my opinion, for a player what I call about attitude, confident but humble.

"He's a top player. I think he will have fantastic success there. I hope that for him, not tomorrow, but in general I hope and wish him all the best."

Frank suggested winger Mohammed Kudus is "touch and go" to face United after picking up a knock against Chelsea last weekend. Kudus missed Tottenham's midweek Champions League win over Copenhagen.

Lucas Bergvall will miss the game as Spurs continue to follow the league's concussion protocols.