AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that United States forward Christian Pulisic is fit to make his return from a hamstring injury this weekend.

Pulisic suffered a low-grade tear in his right hamstring in the first half of the U.S. men's national team's 2-1 friendly victory over Australia on Oct. 17.

Allegri said in his news conference Friday that Pulisic was available for Milan's visit to Parma on Saturday.

"We've got Pulisic back, who is doing well and available to play," Allegri said.

Despite his return to fitness, Pulisic was not named on Mauricio Pochettino's roster for the USMNT's friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18.

Pochettino said Pulisic was left off the roster "to provide him the possibility to recover 100%."

Pulisic's return will provide a welcome boost for Milan. The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

Milan go into the clash with Parma in third place in the Serie A standings, just one point adrift of defending champions Napoli.

"There's a great atmosphere at the Milanello, we need to stay grounded, stay strong and poised even in unexpected moments," said Allegri, who replaced Sérgio Conceição as Milan coach in the summer.

"Our goal is still Champions League qualification. The season is long and there are a lot of opponents, so we will work hard and improve, then we'll see where we stand from March onwards."

As well as providing an update on Pulisic, Allegri also said that Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez and French midfielder Adrien Rabiot would be fit to return from their injuries following the November international break.