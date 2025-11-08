Mia Hamant, a goalkeeper for Washington's women's soccer team who helped the Huskies reach the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament as a junior, has died. She was 21.

Hamant died Thursday following a bout with kidney cancer, the university said.

Hamant was one of the Big Ten's best goalkeepers in 2024. She posted the third-lowest single-season goals against average in program-history at 0.66. Hamant sat out her senior season due to her cancer diagnosis.

Mia Hamant has died at the age of 21 after a battle with kidney cancer. Caean Couto/Getty Images

"Mia was the heart of our program -- someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness," women's soccer coach Nicole Van Dyke said in a statement.

"Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever."

In April, Hamant was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, and stepped away from the team to begin chemotherapy treatment. She received support across the Washington athletic department, including from Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston after their 42-25 victory over No. 23 Illinois on Oct. 25.

Hamant attended the game, and sounded the siren at Husky Stadium two weeks before her death.

We are heartbroken by the passing of Mia Hamant after her courageous battle with cancer. Mia inspired everyone around her with her strength and spirit. Our love is with her family, teammates, and all who knew her. Her legacy will forever live in Husky Athletics. 💜🐾 pic.twitter.com/cIwVQL27o3 — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 7, 2025

"Mia Hamant on our soccer team is going through tough, tough struggles with cancer" Boston said after the game. "We're just trying to be there to support her."

The Big Ten honored the Corte Madera, California, native, with the 2025 Sportsmanship Award earlier this week.

"The University of Washington grieves the heartbreaking loss of Mia Hamant, whose strength, kindness, and spirit touched everyone around her," athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement.

"Mia embodied everything we hope for in a Husky student-athlete -- perseverance, grace, and an unwavering commitment to her teammates and community. Her remarkable courage through adversity and the legacy she leaves behind will forever inspire the UW family."

Hamant is survived by her parents.