Celtic have issued a stadium ban on the Green Brigade after police said officers had been left "traumatised" by assaults at the club's most recent home game.

Police stated that two officers and a steward were assaulted "by a large group of fans" at Celtic Park at the Scottish champions' 4-0 win over Falkirk on Oct. 29.

The club announced that the incident had triggered a suspended ban on the supporters' group which covers three home games plus away matches.

Celtic released a video showing dozens of fans moving down a tunnel area next to the standing section.

They said a staff member had been assaulted while conducting a routine ticket check and two police officers attempted to arrest the fan at the centre of the incident.

A club statement added: "Subsequently, around 100 individuals from the Green Brigade group took part in a coordinated and orchestrated action to 'rescue' that individual. Many of these individuals actively sought to conceal their identity using hoods, scarves and face coverings.

Celtic have issued a ban to the Green Brigade that covers three home games plus away matches. Steve Welsh/Getty Images

"This large group verbally abused and assaulted the steward and police officers, one male and one female, in a confined space and at one point there was a risk of one of the officers being pulled to the ground and trampled in amongst the larger group.

"The action taken by members of the Green Brigade group prevented the arrest of the individual in question.

"Clearly, such violent and threatening behaviour is completely unacceptable."

Celtic stated that a suspended sanction, put in place in July for "repeated serious safety and security-related breaches" of club policies, would now be enforced.

The punishment means Green Brigade members will be barred for home matches against Kilmarnock, Dundee and William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts.

They also face restricted access to away matches during the relevant period. Celtic have trips to St Mirren, Feyenoord and Hibernian before the ban ends.

"For our staff and police to be assaulted in this way is simply unacceptable," the club statement added.

"This was a serious and violent incident which cannot be accepted and the club has no choice but to address this behaviour in the strongest terms."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland "utterly condemned" the "unacceptable disorder" while appealing for information.

"No-one should be harmed or intimidated while carrying out their duties and being assaulted is not part of the job," he said.

"This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are doing everything we can to trace those involved and hold them accountable.

"The officers and steward were left extremely shaken and traumatised by the incident and are being offered support."