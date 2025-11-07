Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland said he feels he is in the best shape he has ever been after making a stunning start to the season.

The prolific Manchester City and Norway striker has plundered 27 goals in just 17 appearances for club and country this season.

Even by the 25-year-old's own high standards -- he has netted 142 times in 160 games overall for City since signing in 2022 -- the numbers he is posting this term are extraordinary.

Haaland said: "It's been a good start and I feel really good. I feel this is the best version of myself. I've never felt better than now.

"To keep sharp, I need to keep my mind in the right place, I need to recover well, I need to get a lot of treatment, I need to eat the right things.

"It's staying in the zone and having that balance. It's about maintaining the energy levels, being motivated and doing the things that are good for my body and for my brain."

Erling Haaland has been in the form of his life for Manchester City to start the season. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Haaland will be hoping to add to his tally as City host champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The match will be the 1,000th of much-decorated manager Pep Guardiola's career and Haaland has no doubt the Spaniard has enhanced his game.

He said: "Since I came to City he's been helping me with movements and trying to get into situations where I can score goals. It's Pep Guardiola -- he's a genius. So far, it's been a good journey!

"There's a reason why he's been winning so much, because of his dedication and the hard work."

Sunday's game is important for both sides as they look to keep the pressure on current Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"We need to be ready because it's not going to be an easy game," said Haaland, who is two goals short of a century in the Premier League.

"The competition between Man City and Liverpool has been amazing in previous years -- pushing each other to get better and fighting for the title.

"It's going to be a difficult game, and we need to be at our best."