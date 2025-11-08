The ESPN FC crew give their predictions for Tottenham vs. Manchester United in the Premier League. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Hertha Berlin teenager Kennet Eichhorn has been dubbed the "next Toni Kroos" and is on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal, while Real Madrid striker Endrick is keen to join Lyon on loan. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Christian Pulisic fit to return from injury for AC Milan

- Man United's Amorim: Sesko 'struggled' since big-money transfer

- Miami coach on Luis Suárez playoff match ban: 'very strange'

Hertha Berlin teenager Kennet Eichhorn, left, has caught the eye. Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United and Arsenal are leading the race to sign 16-year-old German sensation Kennet Eichhorn, says The Sun. The Hertha Berlin youngster, who has already been dubbed the "next Toni Kroos," is also on the radar of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Eichhorn is a Germany U17 international and has played eight times in 2.Bundesliga for Hertha so far this season. A deal would reportedly cost around €20 million, but only to another German club, so that fee might rise if he were to move abroad.

- A loan move to Lyon is Endrick's "absolute priority" despite reported interest from several Premier League sides, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. A straight loan to Lyon is currently viewed as the most likely option for the Real Madrid youngster, who has played just once in LaLiga so far this season. Endrick, 19, is reported to be tempted by the opportunity to join the Ligue 1 side, who are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season.

- Aston Villa have struck an agreement with Morgan Rogers over a "significantly improved" contract, The Athletic reports. The 23-year-old forward is set to put pen to paper in the coming days on a deal that will keep him at Villa Park until 2031. The England international has been sensational since joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough last year, with 19 goal involvements in the Premier League alone last season.

- Napoli have re-established contact with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serie A champions are hoping to secure a January deal, which could take the form of a short-term loan. Mainoo, 20, remains Napoli's No. 1 target after the club failed to land him back in the summer, as a long-term injury sustained by Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Frank Anguissa's anticipated absence at the African Nations Cup, has seen Napoli accelerate their interest. Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has also been lined up as a possible alternative.

- Juventus are monitoring the developing situation of midfielder Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United, Corriere dello Sport reports. With the player seemingly unsettled and "homesick," a return to Italy is becoming increasingly likely. Juve are keeping an eye on Tonali, who is under contract at St James' Park until the summer of 2029 and, as per Sky Sports, the 25-year-old doesn't have a release clause in his Newcastle deal. Tonali stated this week that he's happy on Tyneside, adding that he will assess his future on a year-by-year basis.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:01 Would a draw vs. Man City be a bad result for Liverpool? Steve Nicol gives his prediction for Manchester City vs. Liverpool.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool have opened contract negotiations with Dominik Szoboszlai after his strong start to the season. The Reds are also looking to secure the long-term future of his midfield partner, Ryan Gravenberch. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Alexis Mac Allister is happy at Liverpool and is not pushing to sign for Real Madrid, despite reports to the contrary. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are monitoring Vasco da Gama wonderkid Rayan after he became the Brazilian club's youngest-ever goal scorer this year. (Nicolo Schira)

- There is a "high chance" that Robert Lewandowski departs Barcelona at the end of the season. However, the 37-year-old Poland striker is not planning a January exit as things stand. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Miami have set their sights on signing Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner. Talks are planned after the season, with Miami viewing him as a potential long-term Jordi Alba replacement. (Sky Germany)

- Hamburger SV forward Robert Glatzel is "one to watch" this winter, as a transfer is possible. (Sky Germany)

- Portugal midfielder Rúben Neves is "one step away" from signing a contract extension at Al Hilal. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atlético Madrid have lodged an €18 million bid to sign Corinthians' star midfielder Breno Bidon. (Ekrem Konur)

- Gary O'Neil is in pole position for the vacant managerial position at Southampton after turning down an approach from his former club Wolves. (Telegraph)