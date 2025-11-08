The ESPN FC crew give their predictions for Tottenham vs. Manchester United in the Premier League. (2:26)

Manchester United's record of naming an academy player in every matchday squad for 88 years was kept alive against Tottenham Hotspur despite a key injury.

Kobbie Mainoo, an academy graduate, did not travel to London due to a minor injury putting United's proud and historic record at risk.

However, Ruben Amorim named midfielder Jack Fletcher in the squad to keep the record going into a 4,333rd consecutive match.

United have named an academy player in every matchday squad since 1937.

Mainoo has kept that record going for the past four matches as the sole academy graduate in the first-team squad but he was replaced by Fletcher against Tottenham.

Jack Fletcher kept Manchester United's academy record alive. Getty

The 18-year-old who is yet to make his first-team debut is the son of United veteran Darren Fletcher.

"It's really important," Amorim told TNT Sports about the academy record continuing.

"We are in a moment where if we [cut] corners to have success right away, it's the wrong thing.

"There is something special in our club which has to be bullet proof. The way we behave, the way we feel [about] the club.

"We are not going to stop with academy players. It doesn't matter about the result. We will continue with these small details which are the foundations of our club.

"We have that record, we won't break that record. And Jack is ready to help us.

"We will show that our academy is our future. The players in our academy must be ready to help us."

Jack and twin Tyler joined United from Manchester City's academy two years ago.

Jack represents England's under-19 team while Tyler represents Scotland's equivalent.

Tom Heaton and Tyler Fredricson are other options who have previously been in United's first-team squads.

United's proud record of naming an academy player in every matchday squad began 88 years ago when Tom Manley and Jack Wassall played against Fulham.

Tottenham team

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Paulinha, Spence, Sarr, Johnson, Simons, Richarlison , Kolo Muani.

Substitutes: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Odobert, Udogie, Bentancur, Scarlett, Akhamrich, Rowswell.

Man United team

United XI: Lammens, De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Yoro, Dalot, Mount, Zirkzee, Sesko, Ugarte, Heaven, Fletcher.