Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has said Lamine Yamal has become more disciplined in an attempt to deal with an ongoing groin issue.

Yamal, 18, missed seven games for club and country earlier this season due to a persistent pubalgia condition (an issues which causes chronic pain in the groin area), but has started Barça's last five matches as he manages the problem.

There were signs during Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League, when he scored one goal and assisted another, that the teenager is finally nearing his best form again, with Flick attributing it to more attention to detail behind the scenes.

"We have to take care about him," Flick said in a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

"For me, he changed his discipline. He's much, much better now. He's really training good. Also in the gym, the treatments he has everyday...

"It's important for this injury that he's doing it like this. I think also he comes back to the best level, but it's not over, so it's not done this injury."

Yamal, who has still managed five goals and five assists in his 10 Barça appearances this season, will join up with Spain after Sunday's game in Vigo.

It was with the national team that he first picked up the groin issue, leading to a row between club and country, and Flick hopes La Roja will be sensible with his game time as they attempt to seal their place in next summer's World Cup next week when they face Georgia and Turkey.

"We have to take care of him, but not just us, also the national team," Flick added.

Yamal finding his feet on the pitch again could prove vital to Barça returning to top form after winning just three of their last seven games in all competitions.

Flick attributed the team's latest setback, a draw in Belgium against Brugge, to a lack of fight and says he expects much more from his players against an in-form Celta side at Balaídos this weekend.

"For me, it's important, and it's not an excuse, it's a fact, that we have a lot of injured players, and they are huge players, key players, and this is important for us," he said of his team's slump.

"It's now November but we have to go on until May and it's a long way. I know and we all know that we must play much better; for me the important thing is when everyone is back, after two or three matches, maybe also they are on a good level, they can help us a lot.

"This is the starting point again. But until then, the match [on Sunday], we have to fight. On Wednesday, we couldn't see this fight that we need. Hopefully we will see it this time."

Flick was referring to the absences of the likes of Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi and Joan García, none of whom will be back to face Celta.

The German coach said defender Jules Koundé is also a doubt after dropping out of training on Saturday, but centre-back Eric García will be available despite breaking his nose in midweek as he can play in a protective mask.

Barça need a win in Vigo to remain within striking distance of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, who have a five-point lead at the top of the table heading into the weekend, while Celta are hoping to extend their good run and move into the top half of the table.

"At the moment, Celta is in a good mood, the last four games they win, so maybe they're in a better situation than we are," Flick said.

"But it's always to do with the attitude and mentality we show. This is what we spoke about this morning. We want to win there. It is important to go in the [international] break with three points more. This is what we want to do on Sunday."