Alessia Russo's late equaliser clinched Arsenal a deserved 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium as Chelsea equalled their Women's Super League record of 33 games unbeaten.

England striker Russo fired home in the 87th minute after United States forward Alyssa Thompson's fine solo goal had given Chelsea an early lead.

The visitors twice hit the woodwork through Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Catarina Macario, while Sonia Bompastor has yet to be beaten as Chelsea boss since replacing Emma Hayes in May 2024.

Arsenal were aggrieved when striker Stina Blackstenius' second-half effort was disallowed after she was adjudged to have handled before firing home from a corner.

Manchester United slipped to their first defeat of the Women's Super League campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa at Leigh Sports Village.

Miri Taylor's first-half strike condemned United to their first loss of the season after eight matches as they missed the chance to climb to the top of the table.

Villa extended their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions and picked up their second league win of the season.

United looked to start quickly and Fridolina Rolfö provided a dangerous cross into the box but Villa defender Anna Patten did well to get the ball away from danger.

Both sides failed to produce much quality in the first period and when Villa had the first shot on target of the contest Georgia Mullett's tame strike was easily collected by United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

But 10 minutes before half-time Taylor produced a moment of quality to put Villa ahead.

United failed to deal with a corner and it fell nicely for Taylor who struck a bouncing ball past Tullis-Joyce to put the visitors in front.

United looked for an equaliser after the break, with manager Marc Skinner throwing on WSL top goalscorer Melvine Malard, winger Leah Galton and left-back Anna Sandberg early in the second half.

Sandberg's cross gave fellow substitute Rachel Williams a sight of goal in the closing stages but her header was easily gathered by Villa goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo as the visitors held on to record a shock victory