Stina Blackstenius had a goal disallowed in Arsenal vs. Chelsea. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

LONDON -- Arsenal manager Renee Slegers and Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor both called for better refereeing and the use of VAR in the Women's Super League after several poor decisions derailed the high-stakes clash.

Slegers was frustrated with the decisions made and insisted that the team need "justice" after two disallowed goals deeply affected Arsenal's ability to win the game.

Firstly, Stina Blackstenius' goal was ruled out for handball, despite the ball not touching the Swede's hand as she brought the ball down.

Alessia Russo's equaliser then stood despite being offside in the build-up. What would've been the match winner from Frida Maanum was ruled out for offside, though the midfielder did not appear to be so in the replays.

"At the moment, if you ask me, I think in a game like this, we need just decisions. We need justice. That's where I think VAR and technology can come in," Slegers told a news conference.

"Yes, there's more and more at stake in the WSL, at the top, but also in the relegation battle and everything in between. There's more and more at stake, I think we have to look at how we grow the game in all aspects."

On the first disallowed goal from Blackstenius that completely altered the game, the Dutch manager said she had "no idea" the goal had been ruled out.

"The goal is scored, no one is calling for it, I turn around, the players are celebrating, the stadium goes crazy, it's a fantastic moment, we celebrate shortly, then connect with the tech staff on what do we do from here, what's the plan going forward. Then all of a sudden I turn around and see somebody saying the goal is disallowed, so I was very surprised," she said.

Chelsea were forced to settle for a point in north London. Getty

Chelsea were also victims of poor decision-making after Victoria Pelova's tackle on Keira Walsh returned only a yellow card. With VAR intervention, the Dutch midfielder would have likely faced a red card, and the hosts would have been down to 10.

Bompastor was not keen on speaking heavily on the refereeing; however, having been in support of assistive technologies in the past, she echoed her comments after another poor showing of officiating.

"It's difficult to make comments on it because from the dugout you can't see the same as they can see on the pitch," the Chelsea boss told a news conference.

"I understand that Arsenal feel a little frustrated, but I don't want to make any comments. I'm not the referee, and I was too far to make a really good comment. I haven't watched the game [back], so I need to watch the game again," she added.

However, the French coach's response was measured, as the poor decision-making overshadowed what was supposed to be a high-stakes clash in women's football between two top teams and rather than discussing the football or the players, all discussion was firmly centred on the refereeing.

"When you analyse the men's game, it happens also, you have big games and we talk at the end about the refereeing. It happens. People maybe need to focus on the quality we had from both teams," Bompastor said.

"This fixture is probably one of the most beautiful games in the world. Everyone wants to be involved in this game for many reasons, two good teams, the atmosphere at the Emirates was great. So it's really, really good publicity for the WSL. We should balance that with the refereeing."

Having said in January 2025 that she is in favour of bringing in goal line and VAR technology, Bompastor added: "I think bringing the technology into the women's game would be probably the best call we can make."