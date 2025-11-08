The ESPN FC crew react to Bayern Munich's dramatic 2-2 draw against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. (2:06)

Were Bayern Munich lucky to get a draw against Union Berlin? (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Luis Díaz scored a brilliant goal for Bayern Munich on Saturday, stretching his individual stats to far beyond anything that any Liverpool forward can currently match.

Díaz slid to somehow keep Josip Stanisic's pass in play, before flicking it past Union Berlin defender Janik Haberer, then smashing it in from a seemingly impossible angle.

Although Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw by Union, Díaz's feats since joining the German giants have caught the eye, especially when factoring in the struggles of the Liverpool team he left behind.

Díaz has 10 goals and five assists from 16 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this campaign.

Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz scored a brilliant goal against Union Berlin. Getty

By contrast, Alexander Isak has just one goal and one assist since Liverpool signed him for a British record £125m ($165m).

Florian Wirtz still hasn't registered a goal and has just two assists since his £116m ($153m) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Hugo Ekitike has five goals and one assist since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £69m ($91m) deal. Mohamed Salah has four goals and three assists this season.

Cody Gakpo has scored three, and set up two goals.

Federico Chiesa has chipped in with two goals and three assists, while 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored his first Premier League goal this season.

But it means no current Liverpool forward can match the productivity of Díaz, who left for Bayern in a £65m ($86m) transfer in the summer.

Díaz has averaged a goal every 124.3 minutes this season, a far superior rate to Liverpool's crop of attackers. Chiesa has the best goals-per-minutes ratio for Liverpool at 168.5.

- Why Liverpool's midfield trio are the key to their revival

- Transfer rumors, news: Bayern eye move for Liverpool's Konaté

Díaz scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season as Liverpool were crowned champions.

Arne Slot's side has struggled since Díaz's departure and currently languish fifth in the Premier League. Bayern, whose 16-game winning streak was ended despite Díaz's wonder goal on Saturday, top the Bundesliga.

Díaz is joined in Bayern's attack by England's Harry Kane and former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story.