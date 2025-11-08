Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he felt a "pain in my tummy" after his side conceded their first goal in 881 minutes and then again in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that potentially breathes new life into the title race.

Brian Brobbey's goal in the fourth minute of added-on time ended Arsenal's winning run of five matches in the league -- and 10 in all competitions -- that had been built on one of the stingiest defences English football has seen in a generation.

Arsenal hadn't let in a goal since Sept. 28 -- nine games ago -- before their former academy player, Danny Ballard, lashed in the opener for Sunderland in the 36th minute at the Stadium of Light.

"I felt a pain in my tummy," Arteta said. "I don't want to concede any goals. It was a goal and put the game in a difficult position."

Back in the Premier League for the first time in eight years, Sunderland gave the leaders their most uncomfortable game for some time but second-half strikes by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard looked like earning Arsenal a battling victory.

Brobbey's late equaliser, after the substitute beat goalkeeper David Raya and defender Gabriel to the loose ball after a flick-on, means Arsenal's lead is now seven points over second-place Manchester City, who play defending champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta was left frustrated after Arsenal's draw with Sunderland. George Wood/Getty Images

"The last feeling, it's disappointment and frustration because we wanted the three points and we have to navigate through a really tough game," Arteta said.

"We knew that, very disruptive. We have to deal with situations that are obviously difficult to deal with. They played really well, we conceded a goal that is not in our standards.

"After that I think the team reacted really well, we showed a lot of personality and courage, scored the first goal, scored the second goal and we had totally dominated the game.

"Then you have to rely on defending the box when they start to put six or seven players there. It can be from a direct play, a throw-in or any situation, we can defend the action better.

"Today we haven't done it and conceded the goal."

Following Brobbey's goal, Arsenal did go close to finding a late winner, but Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino were denied in quick succession by Robin Roefs and Ballard, respectively, at the death.

"In the last minutes, we have another massive chance with Riccy and Mikel to win it, which I think we deserved to do.

"It didn't happen, but it shows what we've done in the last 10 games, winning them in the manner that we've done it with clean sheets, missing seven players in the frontline. It shows how difficult it is."

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.