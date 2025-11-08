Open Extended Reactions

United States forward Folarin Balogun scored and was then sent off as Monaco were routed 4-1 by Lens in France's Ligue 1 on Saturday.

After scoring his first career Champions League goal in midweek, Balogun scored a penalty late in the first half for Monaco.

But Balogun, who on Thursday was named on the U.S. roster for November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay, was then shown a red card on the stroke of halftime for a dangerous challenge on midfielder Mamadou Sangare's ankle.

Lens went into the break 3-1 up thanks to goals from striker Odsonne Édouard, Wesley Saïd and Sangaré.

Saïd scored again after the break to put Lens level with Marseille on 25 points at the top of Ligue 1 and put pressure on injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

They are both one point ahead of defending champion PSG, which goes to Lyon on Sunday.

English players Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood each scored as Marseille beat Brest 3-0 on Saturday to officially go top on goal difference from Lens

Gomes scored from a direct free kick in the 25th minute for his third goal of the season. He was helped by goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who let a routine shot slip through his hands.

Greenwood sent Majecki the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 33rd after Brazilian Igor Paixão was fouled for Marseille, the only team to beat PSG in the league so far.

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang was well placed to sweep in Matt O'Riley's cross from the right in the 82nd.

A victory for Lyon on Sunday would move it one point behind PSG, which has Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi all out injured.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.