Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admitted Estêvão "raised the energy" inside an anxious Stamford Bridge before helping the Blues beat Wolves 3-0 to go second in the Premier League.

The home side were booed off at half-time having dominated the league's bottom side without finding a breakthrough.

The stadium was lifted by Malo Gusto's headed goal six minutes into the second half, and the mood was further transformed when the Brazilian teenager was sent on and immediately set up a second for João Pedro.

Pedro Neto tapped home the third from Alejandro Garnacho's cross but despite not getting on the scoresheet, the limelight once again seemed reserved for Estêvão.

"I was very worried before this game," said Maresca. "These are the worst games, they're tricky. Everyone is thinking it's going to be easy.

"I can understand first half people were not happy because we didn't score. Then when Estêvão came on the energy raised because people love that kind of player."

The 18-year-old has largely been limited to substitute appearances in the league as he acclimatises to English football.

Maresca said this week that Estêvão, who moved from his native Brazil in the summer, had complained about the cold weather in London, and the manager warned him to expect it to get worse before it gets better.

Estêvão celebrates with João Pedro after setting up his Chelsea teammate to score their second goal in the win over Wolves. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

On the pitch his start to life in blue has been red hot and it was his influence -- even when just warming up -- that got home fans invested in a match they appeared to be losing interest in.

"You can see his talent," said Maresca. "We are trying to help him to adapt and give him the right minutes.

"He arrived from Brazil, he needs time to adapt, but he's going to start games for us in the future."

Chelsea are now the division's top scorers with 21 from 11 games but that would have been a difficult statistic to digest during a first half played at a lethargic pace.

The goals came inside 22 second-half minutes and two of them were set up by Garnacho, who continues to impress following his move from Manchester United.

"He arrived from a club where he was not training 100 percent so his physical condition was not good," said Maresca. "Slowly now he is better.

"He knows that to play with us he needs to be good on the ball and off the ball otherwise he's not going to play. We are very happy with him."

Wolves caretaker boss James Collins, in the dugout for what looks likely to be the only time with Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards in talks to take over, reflected on the positives despite the team being eight points adrift of safety.

"The boys are together and are working hard," he said. "There's not little cliques, they're very, very together.

"There's work to do, we've got to improve. There's a lot of games left. Our season is not going to be defined by Chelsea away."