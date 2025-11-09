Why has Chelsea's Cole Palmer trademarked 'Cold Palmer'?

The ESPN FC TV crew debate if Estêvão should be starting for Chelsea after coming off the bench to help Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 3-0. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer has successfully trademarked his nickname and is now set to financially benefit from his 'Cold Palmer' brand.

Some footballers are unable to prevent the emotion of a goal getting the better of them as they sprint towards their jubilant supporters in a flurry of fist pumps and high fives. However, some roll out a consistent routine that seems to become as much a part of them as the name on their back of their shirt. Think: Alan Shearer's raised arm, Son Heung-Min's picture-taking gesture, Shefki Kuqi's glorious bellyflop.

But, after the Chelsea star's shivering celebration earned him the aforementioned nickname, Palmer -- through his management company, Palmer Management Limited -- has gone one step further and registered the term 'Cold Palmer' with the UK government's Intellectual Property Office.

Why does Palmer do the celebration?

Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer has trademarked his 'Cold Palmer' nickname. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Palmer revealed the reasoning behind his iconic shivering in an interview last year.

"I first did the 'cold' celebration last December in a game against Luton where we won 3-2. It's a nod to my former City academy teammate Morgan Rogers," he told The Telegraph.

"It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game plus it's funny as it works well with my name. Everyone knows it's my celebration. Lots of people might have done it, but everybody knows it is my celebration."

What does the trademark mean?

Essentially, Palmer's successful application to the Intellectual Property Office means nobody else is able to use the 23-year-old's nickname for commercial purposes and he is able to take legal action against anyone who does so without his permission.

The successful application means Palmer, should he wish to do so, can benefit from the sale of a plethora of products that bear the 'Cold Palmer' nickname such as bicycles, birthday cards and Christmas tree decorations.

The trademark also applies to a host of food and drink products including coffee, ice cream and cereal bars -- but, importantly not wine. Palmer was forced to amend his initial application to drop any reference to wine after a French winemaker, Château Palmer, challenged the footballer's bid to have exclusive rights over all alcohol products bearing the Palmer name.

- Chelsea hope Cole Palmer will be fit to play Barcelona

- Chelsea ratings: Garnacho, Fernandez 8/10 in win vs. Wolves

- Maresca credits Estêvão's spark for Chelsea win over Wolves

Can other players still perform the 'Cold Palmer' celebration?

Cole Palmer has said his celebration is in reference to his former Manchester City academy teammate Morgan Rogers. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Yes. The trademark applies only to the term 'Cold Palmer' and does not extend to the celebration itself.

The 23-year-old has reportedly also filed a separate application to trademark a video of his signature celebration. But, if successful, this would not prevent the celebration from being performed by others -- it would instead prevent anyone else from directly benefitting from it commercially.

Have footballers registered trademarks before?

Gareth Bale had plenty of opportunities to perform his signature celebration during his outstanding season in 2012-13. Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Palmer is by no means the first and will certainly not be the last footballer to trademark a part of their personal brand.

Unsurprisingly, the game's two biggest names -- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo -- have a portfolio of trademarks. The latter's 'CR7' trademark is among the most famous in the sporting world.

Other examples include Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé who owns his arms-crossed celebration, while Gareth Bale was successful in registering his 'Eleven of Hearts' goal celebration logo in 2013.