Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi is a major doubt for England's last two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania due to a foot injury.

Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have also been ruled out with injuries.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed Guéhi sustained the injury in the closing stages of Thursday's 3-1 Conference League win against Alkmaar and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

England, already qualified as group winners, take on Serbia at Wembley next Thursday before facing Albania in Tirana the following Sunday.

Marc Guéhi is an injury doubt for England's next two matches. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Glasner, who will be without Guéhi for Sunday's home Premier League game against Brighton, told Sky Sports News: "Marc was fouled in the last minute against Alkmaar. It was a knock on his foot. A bone bruise.

"He can't even walk at the moment. The last two days he is on crutches.

"I don't know how this develops over the next couple of days. But at the moment it doesn't look good. It looks like he can't play for England as well."

Guéhi, 25, has won 26 caps for England since making his senior debut in a 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland in 2022.

Winger Gordon missed Newcastle's 3-1 defeat at Brentford with a hip injury and goalkeeper Pope was substituted with concussion, ruling him out due to the 12-day protocol.

"Nick Pope suffered concussion and that's why we took him off," Magpies boss Eddie Howe said. "As soon as we were made aware of that, he was withdrawn. He won't go with England.

"Anthony has a minor injury so he'll miss England."