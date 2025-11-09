Frank Leboeuf reacts to Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden returning to the England squad. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi is a major doubt for England's last two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania due to a foot injury.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed Guéhi sustained the injury in the closing stages of Thursday's 3-1 Conference League win against Alkmaar and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

England, already qualified as group winners, take on Serbia at Wembley next Thursday before facing Albania in Tirana the following Sunday.

Marc Guéhi is an injury doubt for England's next two matches. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Glasner, who will be without Guéhi for Sunday's home Premier League game against Brighton, told Sky Sports News: "Marc was fouled in the last minute against Alkmaar. It was a knock on his foot. A bone bruise.

"He can't even walk at the moment. The last two days he is on crutches.

- England coach Anthony Barry: UFO-like Thomas Tuchel has 'stardust'

- England's Tuchel: Bellingham's 'edge' can inspire World Cup glory

- Iraola delighted for Bournemouth's Scott after England call-up

"I don't know how this develops over the next couple of days. But at the moment it doesn't look good. It looks like he can't play for England as well."

Guéhi, 25, has won 26 caps for England since making his senior debut in a 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland in 2022.