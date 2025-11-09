Open Extended Reactions

Ex-Newcastle United player Papiss Cissé now plays in Sunday league Getty

Papiss Cissé caught the eye with a rollercoaster performance for his Sunday league team.

Cissé was spotted missing a penalty, before his rebound was blocked by the goalkeeper too.

He trotted over to take the resulting corner-kick chuckling at his own misfortune before knocking the ball straight out of play.

However, the former Premier League striker's fortunes would swiftly change. Cissé scored six goals in the second half as his team, Wythenshawe Vets, went 11-0 up against South Liverpool.

Cissé, aged 40, is not the only former Premier League player to be getting a run-out in the Cheshire Vets Premier Division.

Wythenshawe Vets staggeringly boast nine players with Premier League experience, including Cissé.

Joining Cissé in the star-studded Sunday league team are: George Boyd, Emile Heskey, Stephen Ireland, Nedum Onuoha, Danny Drinkwater, Maynor Figueroa, Joleon Lescott and Oumar Niasse.

They bring a combined 1,801 top-flight appearances, 222 Premier League goals and 325 international caps.

Cissé, whose grin after missing a penalty, then the rebound, then fluffing the corner, stole the show on Sunday represented Newcastle United in the Premier League.

It's not the first time that he has bagged six goals in a single Cheshire Vets Premier Division game. Cissé also struck a double hat trick on his debut.

Even Lescott, a centre-back with Manchester City and England on his CV, scored a hat trick in one game as a striker for Wythenshawe Vets.

It was Ireland, the former City and Republic of Ireland midfielder, who started the high-profile arrivals at the Sunday league club. He began playing because his friend, Blake Norton, was a regular in the side before paving the way for his fellow ex-Premier League players to join.