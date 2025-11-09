Open Extended Reactions

Khadija Shaw put Man City on their way to top of the WSL.

Khadija Shaw's second-half header sealed a 2-1 win for Manchester City at Everton and sent her side top of the Women's Super League.

Shaw's thumping effort, after Everton striker Kelly Gago had cancelled out Vivianne Miedema's opener, secured City their seventh win in eight league games this season and lifted them one point clear of overnight leaders Chelsea.

The visitors were made to dig deep for their victory as Everton pressed for a second equaliser, with Ornella Vignola's shot hitting a post and City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita producing a superb late save to deny substitute Hikaru Kitagawa.

Elsewhere, Freya Godfrey scored twice for London City Lionesses as they beat Tottenham 4-2 at Hayes Lane to notch their fourth league win of the season.

Godfrey's early opener was cancelled out by Spurs forward Cathinka Tandberg's first-half penalty and, after Nikita Parris had restored the home team's lead, the visitors hit back again through Eveliina Summanen.

London City Lionesses put four past Tottenham in a thrashing at Hayes Lane.

Amanda Nildén's own goal in the 81st minute put the Lionesses in front for a third time and Godfrey's second three minutes later made sure of the triumph.

Rosa Kafaji's stoppage-time goal snatched Brighton a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at St Helens Stadium and denied Gareth Taylor's side their first win of the campaign.

Beata Olsson gave Liverpool a first-half lead and, after both sides hit the woodwork -- Carla Camacho's header for Brighton and Sam Kerr's 30-yard effort for the Reds -- Kafaji equalised in the third minute of added time.

West Ham were also denied their first win of the season by a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against Leicester.

Foxes substitute Shannon O'Brien struck in the seventh minute of added time at the Chigwell Construction Stadium to cancel out Shekiera Martinez's second-half opener and leave the Hammers winless after eight matches.