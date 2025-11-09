Pep Guardiola speaks after his 1000th game as a manager following Man City's win over Liverpool. (1:54)

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City's 3-0 win over Liverpool is proof that they are ready to challenge for the Premier League title.

City moved to within four points of leaders Arsenal at the top of the table thanks to goals from Erling Haaland, Nico González and Jérémy Doku.

The result against Liverpool came 24 hours after Mikel Arteta's side drew 2-2 with Sunderland and Guardiola said afterwards it felt like a significant performance against the current champions.

"I think Liverpool and us said 'oh wow Arsenal dropped points finally and conceded two goals'," said Guardiola.

"But at the end we have to do it and I said to the players 'don't do it because yesterday Arsenal didn't win. Do it because we believe in ourselves that we can play against the champions of England and show them we are ready to be there with them this season'.

"Today we proved it. We did it."

Doku was City's outstanding performer against Liverpool, winning an early penalty which was missed by Haaland before scoring a stunning goal in the second half.

Guardiola was impressed with the Belgian, particularly after Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley had such a good game against Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior on Tuesday.

"He [Doku] is demanding himself to be better, he listens, and he has special attributes with dribbles," said Guardiola.

"Today, Conor [Bradley] -- the right-back of Liverpool -- I'm really, really impressed

"Pep Lijnders told me a thousand incredibly good things about that guy, he can do everything. I know the game against [Real] Madrid how good [he was] against Vinícius.

"And he [Doku] handled it. He was aggressive, quick without the ball, and we tried to help him. He played an outstanding game."

Victory over Liverpool was the perfect way for Guardiola to celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager.

"Thank you to the players and staff for giving me an incredible present against the most important opponent we faced in my time here," said Guardiola.

"It has been nice playing against them and seeing Virgil [van Dijk], [Andy] Robertson, Mo Salah after all the battles we have had.

"It has been a special night with my kids here."