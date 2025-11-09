Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Achraf Hakimi's injury after Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz was sent off for a dangerous tackle on the Paris Saint Germain defender. (2:18)

Depleted Paris Saint-Germain snatched a last-gasp victory for the second weekend in a row to reclaim top spot in the Ligue 1 table.

After beating Nice at the death last Saturday, they did the same against Lyon, João Neves securing a 3-2 win five minutes into stoppage time.

Lyon had twice hit back from a goal down, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles' spectacular equaliser early in the second half looking set to earn them a point until a dramatic ending that also saw a red card for home player Nicolás Tagliafico.

A Champions League loss to Bayern Munich in midweek was costly not just for the dropped points but for more injuries to key men in Luis Enrique's squad.

Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes were all missing for this clash, joining Désiré Doué on the sidelines.

The visitors made the more positive start and were rewarded in the 26th minute when Vitinha picked out the run of Warren Zaïre-Emery on the right and the teenager rifled a shot past Dominik Greif.

That kicked off a spell of three goals in seven minutes, with Lyon needing only four minutes to draw level.

Afonso Moreira stayed onside and was found with time and space by Moussa Niakhaté before beating Lucas Chevalier.

However, no sooner had Lyon equalised than the reigning champions moved ahead once more -- Vitinha again the creator.

He found Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the edge of the box and the Georgian star confidently sent the ball into the bottom corner, with Lyon appealing in vain for a foul on Tanner Tessmann.

Tagliafico hit a post as Lyon sought a response before the break, but they only needed five minutes of the second half to draw level again.

Former Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles spotted Chevalier off his line and chipped the ball over him on the volley from well outside the box.

There were few clear cut chances thereafter as the game appeared to be petering out, but Lyon were reduced to 10 men in added time when Tagliafico was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Vitinha.

PSG found the winning moment in the dying embers, Lee Kang-in's corner picking out Neves for a header which sparked mass celebrations among the visiting players and fans.

The victory means the Parisiens restore their two-point lead over Marseille, while Lyon are now seven points adrift in seventh.