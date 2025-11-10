Stocks up, stocks down: Is the Kiwi Clásico the A-League's best rivalry?

Open Extended Reactions

On Saturday night, the New Zealand Derby -- aka the Kiwi Clásico -- served as the warm-up act for what should have been the competition's headline fixture, the Melbourne Derby.

Last year's Grand Final rematch drew the bigger crowd -- 18,319 in Melbourne versus 12,091 in Wellington -- and the bigger names: Juan Mata and Andrew Nabbout on one side, Ifeanyi Eze and Jesse Randall on the other.

Yet in Wellington, fans witnessed something far more compelling -- chaos, controversy, and two sides that already genuinely dislike each other.

Auckland's 2-1 win, sealed despite finishing with nine men, had everything the A-League Men could hope for: a goal after 28 seconds, two red cards, touchline fury and relentless, front-foot football -- all sparked by Wellington's outrageous high line that proved their undoing.

In an ironic twist, two Kiwi clubs are now providing the best advertisement for Australia's top flight -- something few would have predicted when Auckland FC were handed a license last season.

Could the newest A-League rivalry already be the league's best? Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers will have their say in two weeks, but for now, it's clear the competition has unearthed a rivalry with real substance.

Saturday's Kiwi Clásico had everything the A-League could hope for, while the pressure is ramping up on Alen Stajcic at the Wanderers. ESPN

Stocks Up: Luka Jovanovic stole the headlines with the trademark moment of the match -- spinning inside the box and firing home to open the scoring against the Wanderers, making it two clinical strikes in as many games. The 20-year-old then turned provider, laying off for Craig Goodwin to seal it late. And while Jovanović and Goodwin took the plaudits, wing-back Dylan Pierias was arguably Adelaide's most dangerous outlet. His marauding runs down the right repeatedly stretched the Wanderers' defense, and he played a part in both goals. A much-needed win for Airton Andrioli's side, who played with flair.

Stocks Down: Spanish winger Juan Muñiz, whose résumé includes more than 100 appearances in Spain's LaLiga 2, was outshone by his domestic teammates in his first start for the club. Yet to score in four games, Andrioli will know he needs more end product from his star signing. Muñiz's inclusion also pushed Goodwin into a No. 10 role; the Socceroos star was effective, but arguably less dynamic than when he operates wide.

- A-League of their own: Sydney FC release stunning Jacaranda kit

- From Man Utd to Japan and Australia: Why Mata can't quit soccer

- Socceroos Depth Chart: Rowles choice? Australia's left back dilemma

Stocks Up: Black Knights flyer Randall made a mockery of Wellington's high line in two decisive moments, turning what should have been routine long balls from Francis De Vries into match-winning plays. The first saw him glide in behind and square for Sam Cosgrove's tap-in; the second ended with a deft chip over Josh Oluwayemi that Cosgrove nudged home for his third of the season. After Auckland were reduced to 10 -- then nine men -- they produced one of the most heroic defensive efforts in recent memory, heading everything away and denying Wellington a single clear-cut chance. Top of the table and already flexing their title credentials.

Stocks Down: Auckland's win came at a cost. Jake Brimmer gifted possession for Wellington's goal -- an uncharacteristic error -- before departing with a suspected shoulder injury that will worry Steve Corica. The visitors were cruising until Dan Hall was sent off early in the second half for bringing down Corban Piper and denying a clear goal-scoring chance. Minutes later, substitute Logan Rogerson saw red for a reckless challenge, leaving his teammates to defend for 18 long minutes -- much to Corica's ire. The gritty finish under siege hinted at championship mettle, but Auckland need to be smarter if they want silverware.

Stocks Up: Center back Lucas Herrington, 18, continues to shine ahead of his MLS move in January, opening the scoring against Newcastle with another commanding performance in front of a sellout Sunshine Coast crowd -- more boutique stadiums, please. New Roar coach Michael Valkanis has turned last season's leaky defense into one of the league's stingiest, with Brisbane conceding just two goals so far. Three goals, three points, and a third clean sheet capped a win Valkanis called "important," sending the Roar into the top four heading into the international break.

Stocks Down: Criticizing the Roar after this performance seems harsh, but football purists may point to the team's five yellow cards as further evidence of Valkanis' growing reliance on the "dark arts." Despite the 3-0 scoreline, Brisbane didn't have it all their way and were forced to absorb pressure from the Jets early -- yet another test passed by this young side.

Stocks Up: A breakout moment for Bailey Brandtman, whose left-foot strike from the edge of the box -- his first A-League goal -- earned the Mariners a hard-fought away win in Perth. The 20-year-old academy graduate's confidence typified a side rediscovering its resilience under Warren Moon. Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was immense again, producing several sharp saves and commanding his box. Written off before the season, Moon's inexperienced side now have two wins and a draw from four games, briefly climbing to second, and quietly proving the doubters wrong.

Stocks Down: Another week, another smash-and-grab. After a fortunate draw with Wellington last week and a last-minute winner against Newcastle in Round 1, the Mariners again rode their luck in Perth -- and while the results keep coming, it's fair to ask how long they can sustain it. Moon's side remain wasteful in possession and prone to cheap turnovers. Against stronger opposition, they would likely have been punished. Creativity in the final third is still limited, leaving Redmayne and the back four to do the heavy lifting. James Donachie's expected return next week should add some defensive steel.

Stocks Up: There were few standout performers for Macarthur, but their disciplined approach deserved credit. Coming off a draining AFC Champions League Two fixture on Thursday, the Bulls executed Mile Sterjovski's pragmatic plan almost perfectly -- sitting deep, staying compact, and frustrating Sydney for 76 minutes. It wasn't attractive football, but it was effective for long stretches and showed defensive grit. When forced to chase the game late, they produced brief flashes of attacking intent but only one clear chance of note -- see below.

Stocks Down: It's one thing to sit deep and absorb pressure, but without any spark in transition or intent to counter, Macarthur's approach always felt like a gamble. In windy conditions, the Bulls contributed to a largely forgettable contest, offering little threat going forward. Goalkeeper Filip Kurto, hampered by injury and barely leaving his line, failed to command the box for Paul Okon-Engstler's cross that led to Sydney's opener -- a ball he'd normally claim. Liam Rose summed up the Bulls' afternoon, skying a golden chance to equalize from point-blank range into Row Z.

Stocks Up: Max Caputo continues to announce himself as one of the league's sharpest finishers, netting his fourth goal of the campaign to open the scoring in the Melbourne Derby. Patrick Beach, fresh from a Socceroos call-up, boosted his case for a debut with several vital saves to keep Victory scoreless, while Kai Trewin impressed again at center back in his own World Cup audition. Despite juggling injuries and AFC Champions League Elite commitments, Aurelio Vidmar has managed his side superbly, steering unbeaten City through a demanding opening month.

Stocks Down: It's hard to find fault after a Melbourne Derby win, but Nathaniel Atkinson's first-half hamstring injury was another blow to an already depleted squad. With Aziz Behich, Mathew Leckie, and Elbasan Rashani all sidelined by similar soft-tissue issues, City's midseason injury review -- being undertaken for the second straight year -- can't come soon enough. Despite the 2-0 scoreline, they occasionally invited pressure after taking the lead and were fortunate Victory couldn't convert at least one of several good chances.

Stocks Up: Juan Mata -- fresh from his scoring heroics and first start of the season last week -- looked a class above his teammates for most of the night. The Spain international dictated play in midfield and had several chances to seize the Melbourne Derby spotlight, denied only by poor finishing and Beach's brilliance. Still, head coach Arthur Diles will be encouraged by Mata's sharpness and ability to complete 90 minutes -- clear signs he's regaining rhythm after a limited preseason. At the back, Roderick Miranda marked his return from injury with a typically composed display.

Stocks Down: Despite dominating possession, Victory again failed to find the net -- a growing concern with just two goals from four games. Nikos Vergos continues to exasperate both fans and Diles, who admitted he was "frustrated" with the striker's lack of end product. His goalless start, coupled with limited hold-up play, typifies a side still searching for fluency in attack. At the back, Jason Davidson was repeatedly caught too high -- space City ruthlessly exploited -- and wasteful going forward. With only four points on the board, Diles is under early pressure, and next week's trip to Sydney looks crucial.

Stocks Up: Yes, it was 3-0 loss, but the result arguably flattered Brisbane, with two goals coming late and Will Dobson missing a golden one-on-one early in the second half that could have changed the game. With the bulk of possession, Newcastle again stuck to Mark Milligan's attacking philosophy -- a commitment that may frustrate fans after another defeat, but at least provides a clear identity and entertainment for neutrals. The return of 21-year-old winger Clayton Taylor from injury was a rare bright spot and gives Milligan a much-needed option in attack.

Stocks Down: The Jets have now shipped 12 goals in three games -- an alarming trend that's unsustainable. While Milligan's attacking vision is clear, his players don't appear capable of executing it, with the midfield too often surrendering possession instead of creating chances. For all the talk of front-foot football, Newcastle have now gone two matches without scoring, their Australia Cup triumph and early optimism fading fast. Unless Milligan finds a balance between structure and ambition -- and a Plan B -- the Jets risk becoming the late Postecoglou-era Tottenham Hotspur of the A-League: easy on the eye, but easy to beat.

Stocks Up: Glory could lay claim to controlling much of the first half against the Mariners, enjoying 55% possession and four shots on target -- proof the players are buying into interim coach Adam Griffiths' push for a more attacking identity. It will take time, but the shift in intent is clear. Winger Khoa Ngo, 19, impressed on debut, injecting pace and purpose in a lively 24-minute cameo off the bench that hinted at promise to come.

Stocks Down: It's difficult to pinpoint where Perth's problems begin and end. After finishing last in each of the past two seasons, they again find themselves anchored to the bottom of the table. Griffiths is reportedly keen on the permanent job -- which could be decided next week -- but the "new-manager bounce" hasn't arrived: two games, two defeats, no goals. He admitted his side was "sluggish" after the break, but more concerning was how quickly their confidence evaporated once they fell behind. A potential injury to young winger Will Freney only compounded another grim night.

Stocks Up: Center back Marcel Tisserand was immense, marshaling Sydney's defense to a third straight clean sheet and nodding home the opener against Macarthur -- his first league goal since the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig season with Fenerbahce. After last year's defensive fragility, the Sky Blues now look organized and assured under Ufuk Talay, who has quickly silenced sections of fan discontent with three consecutive wins that lifted the club to second. Off the bench, Patrick Wood again made his mark, threading a perfectly weighted pass for Joe Lolley to seal the result in stoppage time.

Stocks Down: On paper, it was another impressive win -- but for much of the night, Sydney struggled to find rhythm, only coming to life after their 76th-minute opener forced Macarthur to chase the game. For long spells, Sydney were passive in possession, content to pass across the back line rather than show the urgency needed to break down a low block. Al Hassan Toure, fresh from his hat-trick heroics against Newcastle and a surprise Socceroos call-up, failed to back it up -- his quiet display suggesting that last week's performance might have been the exception rather than the rule.

Stocks Up: Ifeanyi Eze confirmed his status as Wellington's difference-maker with his third goal in four games -- a superb curling strike from the edge of the box against Auckland. Arriving from the Iraq Stars League with little fanfare, Eze's shoot-on-sight approach caused constant problems, forcing Michael Woud into a sharp second-half save. Meanwhile, Piper's introduction at half-time changed the dynamic, his pace and directness stretching Auckland and leading to Hall's dismissal.

Stocks Down: "Chiefy" Italiano's high line was a case study in self-sabotage -- a tactical gamble that quickly descended into amateur hour. It was exposed twice by Auckland in the first half, and on the second occasion the Nix forgot the golden rule: you can't be offside in your own half. Despite dominating possession and playing against 10 men for nearly 50 minutes -- and nine for the final 18 -- they couldn't find a breakthrough, persisting with hopeful crosses instead of exploiting the overlap that was always on. Four straight losses to their rivals will sting.

Stocks Up: Alou Kuol led the press superbly all night and, aided by some lenient refereeing, was a constant nuisance for Adelaide's back line. One of his challenges created a gilt-edged early chance for Bozhidar Kraev, who should have opened the scoring. Kuol was also at the heart of Western Sydney's best passage -- spinning on the edge of the box before striking the far post in the second half. His intensity and work rate were among the few positives for a side still struggling to find rhythm.

Stocks Down: Kraev's finishing summed up the Wanderers' night -- three big chances missed, including two inside the six-yard box, as the Bulgarian striker's wait for a first goal of the season goes on. While Alen Stajcic's side were content to let Adelaide have the ball and hit on the counter, it was the Reds who struck twice in transition, exposing midfielders Angus Thurgate and Josh Brillante. Stajcic, armed with a solid squad, needs to get more out of his players. With just two goals and two points from four matches, the Wanderers coach is already under pressure.

Stocks Up: Craig Goodwin marked his return to the Socceroos squad for the upcoming games against Venezuela and Colombia in style, scoring on Friday night. A key figure at the 2022 World Cup -- where he netted against France and forced Enzo Fernández's own goal versus Argentina -- Goodwin remains too valuable to overlook. Further down the pecking order, uncapped bolters Patrick Beach and Kai Trewin both impressed in City's derby win, their performances buoyed by call-ups to the same squad. A clean sheet, composed displays, and growing confidence suggest both are edging closer to genuine contention.

Stocks Down: Over at Leichhardt Oval, it was a far less successful evening for another uncapped bolter for that squad -- Al Hassan Toure -- who turned in an uninspired display for Sydney. With just one standout performance all season, his Socceroos selection feels like a head-scratcher. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Atkinson's hamstring injury came at the worst possible time. The 13-cap defender was already on the fringes of the national squad, and an extended spell on the sidelines could spell the end of his World Cup hopes.

Get the best out of the best time in sport. View markets at TAB, We're On.