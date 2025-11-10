Open Extended Reactions

There are several ways that one could react upon watching David Rodriguez rise through a thick blanket of snow to net the equalising goal for Atlético Ottawa in Sunday's Canadian Premier League final.

The most likely of which would be some kind of incomprehensible noise of appreciation at the 23-year-old Mexican's ability to get up despite the slippery conditions, swing his boot over his head and rocket a bicycle kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Very quickly, however, your focus would almost certainly come to settle on the thick blanket of sleet that was covering the pitch, in combination with the heavy flurry continuing to fall, and wonder just how, even allowing for the hardy winter reputation of the Canadians, a game of football could be played in such conditions. Up to 20cm of snow hit Ottawa over the course of Sunday, but with a postponement out of the question, snowploughs were called into action throughout the day to try and clear the pitch and allow for an eventually delayed kickoff in the Canadian Premier League decider.

Once play actually began -- the orange winter ball behaving as one would expect in the conditions -- proceedings were frequently stopped by the match officials to allow for clearing to ensure the pitch markings remain visible. At one point Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham even picked up a shovel to help clear the field and get play moving once more. A shouting match then broke out between Atlético coach Diego Mejia and opposition Cavarly FC boss Tommy Wheeldon Jr over the absence of substitutes on the former's bench.

GOAL 🦖



DAVID RODRIGUEZ ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!!



BICYCLE KICK GOAL IN THE 2025 CANADIAN PREMIER LEAGUE FINAL TO LEVEL THINGS UP FOR @atletiOttawa 🤯🤯🤯



🔴 Watch the #CanPL final LIVE on OneSoccer, TSN & FuboTV pic.twitter.com/4RhNsBI4zH — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) November 9, 2025

Citing the example of participants at the FIFA Club World Cup leaving their substitutes in the dressing room to avoid the heat, Atlético had instructed their reserve players to remain inside to avoid the fierce elements at kickoff, which Wheeldon Jr took issue with. The referees eventually sided with the Cavalry boss, and the Atlético bench returned to the frozen tundra that was TD Place.

Given the scenes, let alone the spectacular nature of Rodríguez's goal, the game has already been touted as one that will go down in Canadian footballing folklore. The ... icing ... on the cake also came from Rodríguez: the 23-year-old popped up again in extra-time to chip Cavalry keeper Marco Carducci and secure his side the North Star Cup, as well as a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup.