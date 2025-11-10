Stats: Arsenal breached after 812 minutes, Liverpool's 4th straight away blow, Messi hits 400, Ronaldo on 953

Open Extended Reactions

It was another exciting weekend of football across Europe's top leagues. Arsenal drew against Sunderland, saw their lead at the top of the Premier League cut down to four points, after Manchester City beat Liverpool.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid's lead was cut down to three points, after they drew 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano, while Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-2.

Leaders Bayern Munich dropped points in the Bundesliga for the first time this season, in a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin while Napoli's loss to Bologna in Serie A means Roma and Inter Milan have now gone ahead of them to be the top two in the standings.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

3

Brian Brobbey's 94th-minute equaliser for Sunderland against Arsenal was their third result-changing goal in second-half stoppage time in the Premier League, the most this season.

4

Liverpool have now lost four consceutive away games in the Premier League, their longest such streaks since 2012, in a season where they finished eighth.

5

Each of Aston Villa's last five Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box. This is the fourth time a team has had five or more consecutive goals come from outside the penalty area in the competition, and first since Tottenham Hotspur in April-May 2011.

Bryan Mbeumo scored his fifth career goal vs Tottenham Hotspur, tied for his most against any opponent. His five goals have come in his last five appearances against Spurs, across appearances for both Brentford and Manchester United.

Manchester United are unbeaten in five consecutive Premier League games for the first time under Ruben Amorim.

6

Giorgi Mamardashvili has made six penalty saves in the last three league seasons, that is tied for the most in Europe's top five leagues since 2023-24.

12

Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Brighton extended their unbeaten league streak at home to 12 games - the club's longest such top-flight streak since 1990.

13

In beating Newcastle United 2-1, Brentford halted a run 13 Premier League games that they've lost after trailing at half-time.

218

Dan Burn was sent off for the first time in his Premier League career, ending a run of 218 appearances without a red card.

812

Dan Ballard's goal for Sunderland was the first conceded by Arsenal in 812 minutes of game time, across all competitions.

4

Real Madrid are winless in last 4 LALIGA away games at Rayo Vallecano, with three draws and a loss in that streak.

Robert Lewandowski scored his fourth career hat trick for Barcelona in all competitions, his first since October 24, 2024 vs Alavés in LALIGA.

10

Barcelona have now conceded at least one goal in 10 straight games in all competitions -- they have conceded 18 goals in that time. This is their longest streak of conceding goals in games since a run of 13 games in 2013.

12

Atletico Madrid have scored first in each of their 12 league games this season. No team across Europe's top five leagues has managed this feat this season.

17

Antoine Griezmann's game-winning brace against Levante was his first multi-goal game after coming on as a substitute in his LALIGA career.

27

Real Madrid's 27-game LALIGA scoring streak was snapped in their 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano. They've also failed to score in consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since May 2023.

102

Antoine Griezmann scored his 102nd game-leading goal in his LALIGA career, with only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul Gonzalez, and Hugo Sanchez having scored more such goals than him.

5

Bayer Leverkusen's five first-half goals against Heidenheim was the first time they've scored more than four goals in the first half of a Bundesliga game first time since scoring six vs Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 and the third time they've done since the 2010-11 season.

6

Luis Díaz has scored 6 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga games this season, his most goals through 10 league games in a season since 2021-22 for Porto.

16, 9, 11

Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Union Berlin this weekend ended a 16-game winning start to the season in all competitions, nine-game winning start to the Bundesliga season and an 11-game Bundesliga winning streak dating back to last season.

.0

After 0-0 draws against Como and Eintracht Frankfurt last week, Napoli made three goalless games in a row after their 2-0 loss to Bologna.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were involved with goals in their respective matches. Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's win over SC Neom while Messi scored twice in a Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Nashville SC.

6

Lionel Messi has now scored six goals in his last four MLS Cup matches

12

Messi now has 12 goals in seven career matches against Nashville SC, his most against any MLS opponent (including MLS Regular Season and MLS Cup).

14

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 14 goals in 12 matches with club and country since the start of the season.

400

Messi also reached a mark of 400 assists in his professional career.

