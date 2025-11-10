Slot: Man City were better than Liverpool in every aspect (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Dominik Szoboszlai's Liverpool contract situation is being monitored by Manchester City and Real Madrid, while Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh could replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Christian Pulisic fit to return from injury for AC Milan

- Man United's Amorim: Sesko 'struggled' since big-money transfer

- Miami coach on Luis Suárez playoff match ban: 'Very strange'

Dominik Szoboszlai was one of Liverpool's most important players in their Premier League title-winning campaign last season. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, Diario AS reports. Both clubs are reported to be "closely monitoring" the 25-year-old's situation, who has directly contributed to six goals in 15 matches across all competitions so far this season. Szoboszlai has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2028, and the reigning Premier League champions are keen to commit him to a new deal to avoid reaching next summer with only two years left on his current terms. As such, they are willing to increase his €135,000-a-week wage as a reward for his recent performances, and to ward off other clubs.

- Liverpool are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh, according to Football Insider. It is said that the Reds are "plotting a move" for the 21-year-old, having identified him as a potential future replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will enter the final 18 months of his deal at Anfield in January. Minteh has directly contributed to four goals in 11 Premier League matches this season, and previously worked under Liverpool manager Arne Slot during his time at Feyenoord.

- Real Madrid are prioritising signing winger Vinícius Júnior to a new contract, according to Cadena Ser. The Bernabéu hierarchy believe that the 25-year-old has been unfairly treated by manager Xabi Alonso, and it looks as though they aren't looking to consider offers despite him being linked with a potential exit from the club at present. Brazil international Vini Jr. has played 90 minutes in both of the last two matches for Los Blancos, who drew 0-0 in La Liga with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

- The future of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is open, according to Matteo Moretto. It was reported on Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel that the Rossoneri are satisfied with the 23-year-old Portugal international's current form and could be willing to offer him a two or three-year deal to stay put at the San Siro following his recent performances under manager Massimiliano Allegri. However, the club would reportedly consider a transfer if they received a significant proposal for him.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:03 Ogden: Liverpool have made too many changes to title winning team Mark Ogden questions Liverpool's next move after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

OTHER RUMORS

- An enquiry has been made by Chelsea regarding Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester United are unable to recall striker Rasmus Højlund from his loan spell at Napoli in January. (Daily Star)

- It is expected that Chelsea defender Axel Disasi will leave Stamford Bridge in January. (Foot Mercato)

- Newcastle defender Emil Krafth is on the radar of FC Copenhagen. (Shields Gazette)

- Celtic are braced to receive offers for winger Sebastian Tounekti in January, with Leeds interested in him. (Football Insider)

- Udinese are keen on signing on-loan Galatasaray forward Nicolò Zaniolo permanently. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Talks are ongoing between Parma and defender Enrico Delprato regarding a three-and-a-half-year contract extension. (Nicolò Schira)

- Clubs in Europe are monitoring CS Sfaxien left-back Hichem Baccar. (Rudy Galetti)

- Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini has dismissed an approach from Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd. (Fabrizio Romano)