Kevin Mac Allister will be joined on Argentina duty by his brother Kevin. Getty

Kevin Mac Allister, the older brother of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, has received his first call up to Argentina's national team.

The Union St.-Gilloise defender was named as a late replacement for Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, who is out with a knee injury.

He will join his brother and Argentina's squad in training in Alicante, Spain, this week ahead of the team's international friendly against Angola on Nov. 14 in Luanda.

Kevin, 28, thanked his Union St.-Gilloise teammates for helping him achieve "a dream".

"I just want to say thank you to everybody," he said in a video posted by his club while addressing his teammates in the changing room on Sunday.

"Because two hours today before the game [1-1 league draw at Mechelen], I received a call. Tomorrow I am flying to Alicante to be with the national team. It will be my first time and I know I am not there only for me but also thanks to the people in this dressing room.

"So I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to everybody."

Kevin, who joined Belgian side Union St.-Gilloise in the summer of 2023 from Argentinos Juniors, said his family is thrilled.

"My family is very happy," he said.

"When I called my wife she was crying already so it's a really good feeling. Tomorrow I will realise a dream."

Kevin's brother, Alexis, won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina. He has scored six goals in 41 appearances for the Albiceleste.