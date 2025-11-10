Open Extended Reactions

Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda downplayed Neymar's angry reaction to being substituted in Sunday's league game at Flamengo, stating it was a typical response for a player.

The Brazilian forward started in Sunday's league game and was taken off in the 85th minute with his team trailing 3-0.

As he walked off the pitch, Neymar questioned Vojvoda's decision before going directly to the locker room, refusing to stay on the bench until the final whistle.

"As for Neymar, it's logical that he was upset, just like any other player would be, but I decide who has to leave," Vojvoda said.

Neymar stormed off after being substituted by Santos. Getty

"I consider it totally normal if he was upset. He wasn't disrespectful or anything ... the respect is there, and players want to play and want to help at this time, which is a difficult time for the club."

Santos, one place above the relegation zone, scored two late goals after Neymar left the pitch but it wasn't enough.

Neymar, 33, recently returned to action after a 48-day absence due to a muscular injury. He has three goals in 15 league appearances for Santos.

Sources told ESPN Brazil that Neymar plans to leave if Santos are relegated.